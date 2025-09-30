GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi cracks down on cryptocurrency mining on farmlands with Dh100,000 fine

ADAFSA will suspend all services and support provided to non-compliant farms

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi cracks down on cryptocurrency mining on farmlands with Dh100,000 fine
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed the prohibition of cryptocurrency mining on agricultural land.

Such activities fall outside the scope of permitted economic uses defined by the authority and are not allowed on farmlands.

The move comes in line with its ongoing efforts to raise awareness among agricultural stakeholders in the emirate and ensure the continuity of services and support provided to farms. 

This clarification follows the detection of violations in several farms found to be misusing agricultural land for cryptocurrency mining, an activity that contradicts the core purpose of farm use, which is strictly limited to agricultural and livestock activities as outlined in applicable legislation. 

As a result, ADAFSA will suspend all services and support provided to non-compliant farms.

The authority has confirmed that violations will be issued to both farm owners and tenants found engaging in cryptocurrency mining, given the negative impact of such practices on agricultural sustainability and biosecurity.

To deter future violations, ADAFSA has introduced strict administrative penalties, including a fine of Dh100,000 will be imposed on violators, with the amount doubled in case of repeat. 

In addition, ADAFSA will suspend all services and support programmes for the farm owner, disconnect electricity to the farm, confiscate mining equipment, and refer it to the relevant authorities for further legal action in accordance with applicable legislation.

ADAFSA reiterates its call to all farm owners and agricultural workers, across both plant and animal sectors, to refrain from engaging in activities that fall outside the approved agricultural and livestock economic uses as defined by the authority. Such practices jeopardise the continuity of support and services and conflict with ADAFSA’s sustainability policies aimed at curbing improper practices on farms.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock

Collect or sell untagged animals? Fines and jail apply

2m read
Despite earlier warnings, Day Mart Hypermarket did not align its operations with required standards

Hypermarket closed over food safety violations

2m read
Restaurant in Abu Dhabi closed for food violations

Restaurant in Abu Dhabi closed for food violations

1m read
The establishment may resume operations only after rectifying its situation in full compliance with all food safety requirements

Abu Dhabi shuts down Boha Butchery

1m read