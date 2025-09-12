Sheikh Mansour approves 74 new economic activities for farms

He further noted that authorities are streamlining procedures for licensing, classification, and inspection, in line with existing legislation, to ensure sustainability and support comprehensive growth.

Al Ameri stressed that the decision aligns with ADAFSA’s strategy to diversify farm-based activities, boost food security, increase local plant and animal production, and promote agri-tourism. He added that ADAFSA continues to work with government entities responsible for regulation, licensing, and oversight to ensure the objectives of the decision are met in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable development.

He explained that the committee’s efforts aim to enhance farm utilisation, expand viable economic activities, and facilitate recreational and tourism ventures, turning farms into investment opportunities as well as educational, cultural, and heritage experiences that support Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said the decision reflects the work of the Committee for Economic Activities on Farms, formed under the direction of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. The committee includes representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

It also replaces Clause 3 of Article (5) with: “Farm owners or licensed establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi may practise economic activities on farms, provided that the farm is used in accordance with its designated purpose.”

Article (1) of the decision replaces Clause 2 of Article (5) of Decision No. (3) of 2023 with the following: “The built-up area used for practising economic activities must not exceed the area determined by the competent authority in the emirate.”

Article (2) of the decision adds 74 new economic activities to the list of permitted farm-based ventures, raising the total to 145. The newly approved activities fall into several categories: 41 related to plant production, nine supporting plant production, eight food support services, 12 industrial support activities, two general support services, and two recreational activities.

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has issued Decision No. (5) of 2025, amending provisions of Decision No. (3) of 2023 on conducting economic activities on farms.

