What is a microchip?

Dr Raimundo Tamagnini, Clinic Director and veterinary surgeon at The Cat Vet veterinary clinic in Dubai, explained that a microchip is a tiny implant, typically about the size of a grain of rice, which is inserted under the skin.

“It is usually implanted in a very similar way to administering a vaccine – with a specific miniscule syringe-type device with a small needle, which is implanted under the animal’s skin, usually around the scruff of the neck. It is then linked to a central database that holds all the details of the pet and the owner,” he said.

The microchip is a small device, usually the size of a grain of rice. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Can a microchip help me remotely locate my pet?

Some people may assume that a microchip can act as a live GPS (Global Positioning System) tracker, which identifies the whereabouts of your wandering pet. However, while microchips can provide certain vital information about the pet and pet owner, when scanned, they cannot be used to remotely track your pet, if he or she gets lost.

If you wish to remotely track your pet, you can buy a separate GPS tracker for you dog or cat at a pet store or online and attach it to their collar.

How do I get my pet microchipped?

According to Dr Tamagnini these are the steps to follow, if you need to get your pet microchipped:

• First book an appointment at a veterinary clinic.

• Your pet will be checked to confirm if he or she is in good health to receive the microchip.

• The clinic will request for your pet's details, like name, date of birth, breed, etc.

• You will need to present a copy of the front and back of your Emirates ID.

• You will have to provide your personal details, like your address and phone number.

• You will need to present a rabies vaccination certificate.

My pet got lost … how does a microchip help?

According to Dr Tamagnini, if your pet is lost and microchipped, you should contact Dubai Municipality and your pet’s veterinarian to inform them of when and where the pet was last seen.

Also, you need to provide all the information about the pet and a photograph in order to make it easier for the pet to be identified.

“Usually the veterinary clinics in Dubai share this information with other clinics to help in the search for the pet,” he added.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Registering your pet with the Dubai Municipality Veterinary database is crucial

As of 2015, pet owners have to register their pets online on the Dubai Municipality’s official website as well. A microchip installed in a pet is not of much use if the chip’s number and pet owner’s details, specifically their contact details, are not registered with the Dubai Municipality’s Veterinary database.

Adriana De Koeyer, the manager at Modern Veterinary Clinic said: “If a lost pet is returned to a vet or the municipality’s veterinary clinic, the microchip is scanned and if it is registered under the municipality’s database, the owner’s contact details pop up.”

“The municipality’s registry also provides statistics on the number of pets in the locality and based on that data, facilities for pets are created such as dog parks and other recreational activities for pets,” she added.

How do I register my pet on the Dubai Municipality Veterinary database?

You can either visit your local vetrinary clinic or the Dubai Municipality Vetrinary Clinic in Al Khawaneej. Alternatively, you can fill the registration form online through the Dubai Municipality website and then go to a vet to complete the registration process.

Vist the Dubai Municipality website - www.dm.gov.ae and click on the login icon and sign-in with your UAE Pass and go to 'All Services' and type in 'Register Pets and Farm Animals' and then click on 'Apply Now'.

• You will be directed to the application page. Select Application Type as ‘Individual’ and select animal type as ‘Pet animal’.

• The request type has three options: renew, amend and new. If this is your first time, select ‘New’. After completing this, you will reach the ‘Request Information section’.

• Then proceed to choose which clinic type you prefer: Municipality Clinic or Private Clinic.

• If you choose municipality clinic, you will only be presented with one option - the Al Khawaneej Veterinary Clinic. If you wish to visit a private clinic, then you will be presented with a list of accredited private clinics in Dubai. You can select whichever clinic you prefer. Select the clinic location, accordingly.

Once the Request Information section is done, it is time to fill out the ‘Applicant Information’, which is the details of the pet owner. If you have logged in using your UAE Pass, your Emirates ID number and other details will automatically be filled in. Enter your contact details - email address and mobile number.

• Select your preferred contact channel: email or mobile.

• Select your preferred communication language: Arabic or English

After completing the pet owners contact information, move on to ‘Animal Location Details’

• Select ‘Animal location’. You will be provided with two options: Other Emirates or Dubai

• If you have selected Dubai, you will need to provide the Makani number of your residence. The Makani number is a 10-digit code that gives the exact location of commercial or residential properties in the UAE. To know more about how you can find it, click here.

• Then choose your community area, which is your residential area.

Continue to ‘Animal Details’

• Enter pet’s name and their animal ID (this is their microchip number and it can be found on the pet’s vaccination record).

• Select animal species: cat or dog.

• Select the breed of your pet.

• Select the pets gender: male or female

• Select their colour

• Then choose the rabies vaccination status: valid or invalid. If it is invalid, please update your pet’s vaccination

• Then enter the expiry date of the rabies vaccination (which is found on the vaccination record).

• Fill out their Date of Birth.

The final step is uploading the attachments

Upload the following documents in PDF format:

• A clear photo of the pet.

• Vaccination record of the dog or cat.

After completing all these steps, check the two boxes where you agree to Dubai Municipality’s terms and conditions and that you have read the privacy policy. Click the save button and your application form is complete.

What happens next?

• You will receive a reference number through email or mobile from the Al Khawaneej Veterinary Centre or you will receive a call or SMS from the private veterinary clinic of your choice for an appointment. The appointment will be scheduled within one to two days.

When you visit the veterinary clinic along with your pet, you will have to submit the the pet vaccination record, the record has to be updated with the latest rabies vaccination. The Emirates ID of the pet owner (for further confirmation) and proof of microchip (if your pet is already microchipped).

If your lost pet is returned to a private veterinary clinic or municipality clinic, and their microchip is scanned, the veterinary clinic will be able to trace the owner through the Dubai Municipality’s veterinary registration system.

Cost of registration

If you are registering your pet with the Al Khawaneej Veterinary Clinic or at an accredited private veterinary clinic, you will need to pay the following fees:

• Registration fees for a cat or dog – Dh10 + VAT

• Knowledge and innovation fee – Dh20 + VAT

Is registration mandatory? Is it important?

Besides being useful in identifying lost animals, Dr Tamagnini asserted the importance of microchips in maintaining a pet’s health.

“The use of microchips also allows the results of tests like rabies, blood tests and genetic tests for certain diseases, to be stored alongside a cat’s unique microchip number,” Dr Tamagnini said.

Microchips are also necessary if your pet is travelling or relocating with you. “The microchip number must always be attached to the pet's passport,” he said.

However, pet owners should be aware of the problems pets can face when it comes to having collars with tags on them. “While collars with tags can be used to identify pets and carry contact information, these are not ideal as they can sometimes cause serious and life-threatening injury and/or can be broken or separated from the pets,” he warned.

Microchips are a permanent and accurate identification of the pet and having this information is vital if your beloved pet gets lost or stolen.

Regularly renew your pet’s registration tag

Pet owners have to get their pet’s registration tag renewed every year. “During the yearly vaccination against rabies, your veterinary clinic will re-register and update all details of your pet and the owner will be given the Dubai Municipality tag for the new year,” Dr Tamagini said.