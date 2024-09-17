Why microchipping matters

If a pet gets lost and is returned to a vet, the microchip is scanned and if it is registered under the municipality’s database, the owner’s contact details and location pop up and helps owners reunite with their pets. A microchip can even store vaccination records, which are essential if you are planning to travel or relocate with your pet.

How to update pet registration details with Dubai Municipality

1. Visit the Dubai Municipality website

Go to www.dm.gov.ae and click on ‘Services’. In the search bar, type ‘Register pets and farm animals’. Click ‘Apply Now’, and sign in using your UAE Pass.

2. Select the application type

Choose 'Individual' under 'Application Type', and 'Pet Animals' for the category. Next, under 'Request Type', select ‘Amend’ to update your location or contact number.

3. Choose the location for updating

You will be asked if you need an onsite visit to Dubai Municipality’s Al Khawaneej Veterinary Centre or a private clinic. Since you are only updating information, a visit is not necessary.

4. Enter your personal details

You will need to provide your Emirates ID number, full name, and nationality. The UAE Pass will pre-fill your contact information (mobile number and email), but you can make changes if necessary. Then, choose your preferred contact method — phone or email.

5. Update your address

Under 'Animal location details', select ‘Dubai’ as your emirate and fill in your area and Makani number. This is the 10-digit number that gives the exact location of your home and you will find this number at the entrance of your building or villa.

6. Provide your pet’s details

Enter your pet's name and their microchip number (found in their vaccination record). Once you input the microchip number, you will receive a notification confirming its validity. Then, fill in the rest of the required details—species, breed, gender, colour, birth date, and rabies vaccination expiry date.

7. Submit your application

Review your application details, agree to the terms and conditions, and hit ‘Submit’. There is a minimal fee of Dh10 to amend the details on your pet’s microchip. You will receive a confirmation via SMS or email once the update is processed.

Automatic updates