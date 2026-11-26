Michael McIntyre is known for his animated delivery and observations on daily life
Dubai: British comedian and television presenter Michael McIntyre will return to Dubai on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, for his first stand-up show at Dubai Opera.
The performance will feature new material alongside routines from his earlier shows, organiser GME Events said. Tickets start at Dh395 and are available through Dubai Opera and Platinumlist.
Known for his animated delivery and observations on everyday life, McIntyre rose to prominence in Britain after appearing on the televised Royal Variety Performance in 2006. Three years later, he began hosting BBC One’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, which showcased stand-up acts from across the UK.
He went on to win a BAFTA for his work on the BBC variety programme Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. He also created and hosts The Wheel, a quiz show in which celebrity guests help contestants answer questions.
McIntyre previously performed in the UAE as part of his Macnificent world tour. He has sold more than five million tickets worldwide and played 33 sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.