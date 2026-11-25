As the criticism grew, Maheshwari took the performance down from YouTube
Delhi-based stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari is under police investigation in Bihar over jokes about the state's women and Chhath Puja that he has since deleted and publicly apologised for.
The Patna Cyber police station registered a first information report (FIR) against him on November 24. The charges fall under sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
What prompted the case
The jokes come from a stand-up set called Morally Questionable, recorded at Hideout Comedy Club and uploaded to Maheshwari's YouTube channel on November 21. Clips from the performance spread quickly on social media. The bit that drew the most anger was a sexually explicit comparison involving the long line of orange sindoor that married women wear during Chhath Puja. During the festival, women perform rituals and pray for their husbands' long lives.
Police told The Indian Express that they learned of the video through social media. Complaints said the channel had carried "abusive and derogatory comments about women in Bihar," apparently meant to undermine their dignity.
An officer also said that investigators had concluded the content had the "potential to affect social harmony among different communities and create a law-and-order situation." The officer said police took the matter seriously because the remarks might stoke "animosity between different sections of society," and that the cyber police were still examining the material.
Political reaction across party lines
Leaders from several parties condemned the set. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote on X that the jokes were a "vile assault on our cultural dignity," disguised as comedy. He urged both the Bihar and Delhi police to take cognisance. Singhvi also argued that constitutional freedoms carry responsibilities and called for the strictest action the law allows.
BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal demanded that an FIR be filed against Maheshwari in every district of Bihar. She said the legal response should be strong enough to make him understand his mistake. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that mocking religious beliefs and women's dignity could not be defended in the name of free expression.
Comedian deletes video and apologises
As the criticism grew, Maheshwari took the performance down from YouTube. On Tuesday night he posted a video titled Public Apology to All the People of Bihar.
In the video, he said his remarks about Bihar's culture were inappropriate. "I shouldn't have made those remarks," he said. He said he had not meant to hurt religious sentiments but accepted that the joke had landed badly. He promised to be more careful with his content in future.
He has also disappeared from Instagram. Visitors to his handle, @almostyash, now see Instagram's standard error message: "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed." He appears to have taken the account down entirely.