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Iranian-American comedian Max Amini set to perform in Dubai this December

Iranian-American comedian brings his blend of family stories, cultural observations to UAE

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Iranian-American comedian Max Amini
Iranian-American comedian Max Amini
AFP

Dubai: Comedian Max Amini is heading to Dubai Opera on December 22, bringing his observational humour and quick-fire improvisation to the Downtown Dubai venue.

The Iranian-American performer will stage two shows on Tuesday, at 6.30pm and 10pm, as part of his global tour. The appearance lands just ahead of the festive holidays, adding a comedy outing to the city’s December entertainment calendar.

For fans who know Amini through his social media clips, the Dubai performances offer a chance to see how those spontaneous exchanges unfold in a theatre. His comedy moves between personal stories, cultural observations and conversations with people in the room, with audience interaction helping shape each performance.

Family, culture and the unexpected

Born in Arizona to Iranian parents, Amini draws much of his material from his multicultural background. Family relationships, everyday behaviour and the differences between cultures provide the starting points for his observational comedy.

His approach combines storytelling with improvisation, allowing him to move beyond prepared material and respond to the audience. According to the show announcement, each performance is tailored to the people attending, with spontaneous exchanges woven into the evening.

That gives his live work an element of unpredictability. A family anecdote can sit alongside a cultural observation, while a conversation with an audience member can take the performance in a different direction.

It is a style that has taken Amini to audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia during a performing career spanning more than two decades.

An international touring career

The Dubai announcement follows appearances at some of the best-known venues on the international entertainment circuit.

His touring résumé includes Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, London’s O2 and Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre.

According to the announcement, Amini performed six sold-out shows at the Dolby Theatre and became the first Iranian-American comedian to headline Madison Square Garden.

The December date brings him to Dubai Opera for two performances in a single evening. Audiences can choose between the 6.30pm show and a later 10pm start, depending on whether they want an early evening outing or a late-night comedy slot.

How to get tickets

Fans hoping to book ahead of the general release can register for presale access through maxamini.com.

The presale begins on Tuesday, November 3, at 5pm UAE time. Registered fans will receive early access to purchase tickets before the public sale opens the following day.

General ticket sales begin on Wednesday, November 4, at 5pm UAE time through platinumlist.net.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced.

What: Max Amini live
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
When: Tuesday, December 22, 2026
Show times: 6.30pm and 10pm
Presale: November 3 at 5pm UAE time through maxamini.com
General sale: November 4 at 5pm UAE time through platinumlist.net

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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