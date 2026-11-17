Iran retaliates with drone strikes amid heightened US naval deployment
The US military has denied Iran's claim that its drones struck an American military radar system at a base in Bahrain, saying the incoming attacks were intercepted without causing damage or casualties.
In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards Bahrain by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been intercepted.
“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to US equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOM said.
The command described the IRGC's claim that its drones had hit a US military radar system as false, adding that American forces and regional partners remained highly vigilant.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said Iran continued its hostile actions against the Kingdom through aerial attacks on Tuesday, November 17.
In a statement, the BDF said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks before they could reach their intended targets.
It added that the force had acted with strong resolve and a high level of combat readiness.
The BDF affirmed that all its branches and units remained at the highest levels of readiness and were fully prepared to defend and protect Bahrain.
Tuesday's incident follows two reported Iranian attacks targeting US military radar facilities in Bahrain in recent days.
Iran targeted a US early-warning radar facility on Friday and reportedly fired at a radar system at an American helicopter base on Sunday. However, there appeared to be little or no damage from those attacks.
The IRGC said its operations were in retaliation for US strikes on Iranian communications towers and ongoing American drone surveillance activities.
“Continued aggression against the country's airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile acts against Iran will not go unanswered,” the IRGC said in a statement.
Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, was heavily targeted earlier in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The kingdom had experienced several weeks of relative calm before the latest drone attacks.
The latest Iranian attack came as the US military confirmed the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group in the Middle East, bringing the number of American aircraft carrier strike groups in the region to three.
The Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, alongside more than a dozen destroyers and other naval assets deployed across the Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea and Mediterranean.
The expanded deployment adds thousands of troops and increases Washington's military capabilities as US President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the conflict.
The US Navy's presence also includes vessels supporting a blockade of Iranian shipping.
The deployment comes amid uncertainty over how long all three carrier strike groups will remain in the region. The USS George Washington has been deployed for around six months, having been moved from the Asia-Pacific region to support operations in the Middle East.
An analysis by Israel's Institute for National Security Studies said the expanded US naval presence provides greater offensive firepower and additional missile interception capabilities.