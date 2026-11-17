Iran's Guards claimed a drone strike on a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base
Bahrain has announced an all-clear after a potential threat triggered a security alert and explosions were heard in the capital, Manama, on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Interior said the signal marked the end of the threat, although precautionary measures remain in place.
In a post on X, the ministry urged members of the public to remain cautious, take all necessary precautions and follow instructions and updates through official channels.
Bahrain's state television reported that the drone attack had been thwarted after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Earlier, explosions were heard in Manama after residents received mobile-phone alerts warning of a potential threat, an AFP journalist reported.
The Ministry of Interior had urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a drone attack targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
In a statement published by the Guards' Sepah news website, the force said its combat drones carried out what it described as a precision operation in response to alleged repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.
The explosions come amid heightened security concerns in Bahrain, following a warning from the US Embassy in Manama about the possibility of armed attacks.
In a security alert issued on November 16, the embassy urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities across the region.
The embassy warned that the security situation could escalate rapidly, advising Americans to prepare for possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
It also cited previous Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that caused civilian casualties and disrupted travel.
Americans travelling to or from the Middle East were advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare contingency plans in advance.