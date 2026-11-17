The Ministry of Interior said the signal marked the end of the threat, although precautionary measures remain in place.

In a post on X, the ministry urged members of the public to remain cautious, take all necessary precautions and follow instructions and updates through official channels.

In a statement published by the Guards' Sepah news website, the force said its combat drones carried out what it described as a precision operation in response to alleged repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.

In a security alert issued on November 16, the embassy urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid an increased threat of attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and reported Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities across the region.

The explosions come amid heightened security concerns in Bahrain, following a warning from the US Embassy in Manama about the possibility of armed attacks.

Americans travelling to or from the Middle East were advised to monitor airport and airline operations and prepare contingency plans in advance.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.