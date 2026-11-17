US Vice President JD Vance insisted Trump will not let Iran become a “forever war,” even as the president sent a third American aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

The Independent reported that for months Trump has alternated between launching further attacks on Iran and insisting the war was “effectively over.”

In a Fox News interview, Vance said the administration will achieve its objectives without allowing an open-ended war.

He also argued that the US has been dealing with Iran for 47 years and has been involved in some form for seven months.

He used similar language in May, when Trump had launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28 to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

In another briefing he said he wouldn’t call it a war and wouldn’t set an “artificial timeline,” which contrasts with Trump’s own use of the word “war.”