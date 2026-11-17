New US intelligence warns of possible Iranian dirty bomb or chemical attack in Washington
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (Nov. 16) that human rights violations in Iran were “unacceptable.”
He was responding to a question from Iran International during a press conference on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.
Guterres said the issue had been “clearly condemned” by the United Nations. He added that the UN would continue to firmly demand respect for human rights in Iran.
The question came from Iran International reporter Alireza Mohebi, who asked about the reported killing of protesters during the December 2025 crackdown.
US Vice President JD Vance insisted Trump will not let Iran become a “forever war,” even as the president sent a third American aircraft carrier to the Middle East.
The Independent reported that for months Trump has alternated between launching further attacks on Iran and insisting the war was “effectively over.”
In a Fox News interview, Vance said the administration will achieve its objectives without allowing an open-ended war.
He also argued that the US has been dealing with Iran for 47 years and has been involved in some form for seven months.
He used similar language in May, when Trump had launched a military operation against Iran on Feb. 28 to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
In another briefing he said he wouldn’t call it a war and wouldn’t set an “artificial timeline,” which contrasts with Trump’s own use of the word “war.”
New US intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called "dirty bomb" or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials debate whether Iran can or will attempt it, according to seven US officials.
CNN and other US news outlets reported on Monday, November 16, that "sources" characterised the Iranian planning, for now, as an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an "imminent" attack.
The US government has not publicly confirmed the intelligence.
Two sources told US media the plotting is very specific, includes locations and targets, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning. Two sources said officials have held several meetings over the past week on how to counter the threat, planning one source called “prudent.”
US officials saw the intelligence as a sign Iran is willing to escalate amid pressure from Washington’s strikes and economic blockade.
A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly been attacked about 7 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, disabling the vessel and causing an engine room fire, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The crew have been reported safe. However, the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remain unknown.
UKMTO has advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.
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