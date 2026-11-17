India says all 25 crew members aboard the attacked LPG tanker are safe and unharmed
Dubai: A Panama-flagged LPG tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, leaving the vessel disabled and causing an engine room fire, according to Indian authorities and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said all 24 Indian nationals and the entire 25-member crew aboard the vessel, named Tara Gas, were safe and had suffered no injuries.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Sonowal said the government was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the seafarers.
UKMTO said it received a report of an incident about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. A third party reported that a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz had been attacked, disabling the vessel and triggering a fire in its engine room.
The crew were reported safe, but the extent of the damage and any potential environmental impact remained unknown at the time of UKMTO's report.
UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.