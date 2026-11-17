UN condemns Iran's human rights violations as 'unacceptable'
Manila: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (Nov. 16) that human rights violations in Iran were “unacceptable.”
He was responding to a question from Iran International during a press conference on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.
Guterres said the issue had been “clearly condemned” by the United Nations. He added that the UN would continue to firmly demand respect for human rights in Iran.
The question came from Iran International reporter Alireza Mohebi, who asked about the reported killing of protesters during the December 2025 crackdown.
The reporter cited Amnesty International’s description of the events as crimes against humanity.
Guterres acknowledged that the UN had condemned the killings but said the organisation did not have the tools to stop them.
The remarks come amid ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States/Israel, which has raised concerns about human rights and regional stability.
The UN has previously condemned Iran’s violent repression of protests and called for investigations into deaths in custody.
In February, Guterres condemned the recent violent repression of protests in Iran and urged respect for freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.
For Iranians, the statement is a reminder that the UN continues to monitor and speak out on human rights abuses.
For the international community, it underscores the limits of diplomatic pressure without enforcement mechanisms.
The remarks also come as the UN has called for maximum restraint and diplomatic solutions to end the war between Iran and the United States.
Guterres is expected to continue pressing for human rights protections and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
The key question is whether the UN can translate condemnation into concrete action.
For Iran’s government, the statement is another rebuke from the international community. For protesters and civil society, it is a signal that the UN has not abandoned the issue.