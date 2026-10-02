GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

46 states condemn Iran’s use of death penalty ‘to instill fear, suppress dissent’

UN debate highlights Iran's misuse of death penalty to silence peaceful expression

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration at the Tehran University campus. File photo taken on. January 14, 2020.
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration at the Tehran University campus. File photo taken on. January 14, 2020.
AP

Forty-six sovereign states condemned Iran’s escalating use of the death penalty, saying it is being used “to instill fear, suppress dissent and deter peaceful expression and assembly.”

Liechtenstein delivered the joint statement by 46 sovereign states during the UN Human Rights Council's general debate in Geneva.

It was backed by a cross-regional group that includes most of Western Europe plus Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ukraine and others. The US is not listed among the signatories.

Key passages from the joint text, as published by Iran Human Rights and other monitors, include:

  • “We note the findings of UN experts that the death penalty is being used to instill fear, suppress dissent and deter peaceful expression and assembly.”

  • Concern over people sentenced to death after proceedings “that appear to fall far short of international fair trial standards,” including closed hearings, denial of due process, torture, enforced disappearances and coerced confessions.

  • A clear demand: “Iran must immediately halt its abhorrent use of the death penalty. No one should face the fear of execution for exercising their rights or seeking to make their voice heard.”

The joint statement was delivered by the coalition on September 30, 2026, during a general debate at the UN Human Rights Council addressing the sharp rise in executions and death sentences — specifically focusing on the crackdown against protesters in Iran.

Key details of the intervention

The declaration was made following reports that at least 31 protesters had been executed and dozens more were placed at imminent risk following severe state crackdowns.

The 46 nations explicitly aligned with the prior documentation from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and various UN Special Procedures experts, who have consistently warned that capital punishment is being weaponised globally to stifle dissent.

The statement also condemned related human rights abuses, including closed hearings, denial of due process, torture, enforced disappearances, and coerced confessions used to secure capital convictions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A woman walks near a giant billboard erected on the facade of a building depicting a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) placing his foot on a US sea drone, reportedly seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know tonight

4m read
Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in Baththa.

Baththa trailer reveals Vijay Sethupathi’s dual side

2m read
A Iranian woman collects belongings from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Tehran on March 12, 2026.

UN experts cite possible US war crimes in Iran strikes

4m read
Protesters hold a banner reading "Come and weave resistance together" and "Women, life, freedom", the slogan is a popular political Kurdish slogan that became a rallying cry during the protests which occurred in Iran as a response to the death of Mahsa Amini, while taking part in a demonstration in solidarity with Kurds in northern Syria, in central Paris, on January 24, 2026.

Iran security tight, shops shut on Amini anniversary

2m read