EU imposes further restrictive measures against 16 individuals, 3 entities over serious human rights violations in Iran

Sanctions are also being imposed on Naji Research and Development Company (NRDC), an Iranian IT services and consultancy company responsible for developing the "Nazer" mobile application used by the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces as a surveillance tool to monitor and control citizens, and on the Head of the Tehran Cyber Police, which plays a key role in internet filtering, censorship, control of social media content, and the unjust prosecution of citizens in relation to digital content.