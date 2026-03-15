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In phone call with UAE President, King of Spain condemns Iranian attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region

UAE and Spain discuss regional security amid tensions

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WAM
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In phone call with UAE President, King of Spain condemns Iranian attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region
WAM

ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and several countries in the region.

His Majesty also affirmed Spain’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and security and ensure the safety of its territory.

During the call, His Majesty commended the attention the UAE is giving to Spanish nationals and all residents in the country, noting its efforts to facilitate procedures and ensure their security and safety.

He also praised the effectiveness of the measures taken by the UAE and its success in managing the crisis and maintaining the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked His Majesty King Felipe VI for Spain’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Regional, global security

The two sides also discussed developments in the region amid the continuing military escalation and its serious implications for regional and global security and stability.

They underscored the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to preserve security and stability in the region.

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