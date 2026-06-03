What triggered the deadly US-Iran escalation? What to know

The latest escalation marks one of the most serious flare-ups since the ceasefire began in April and has raised fresh concerns about the future of negotiations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing a broader regional war.

Dubai: A fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran came under severe strain on Wednesday a fter a series of military exchanges across the Gulf culminated in an Iranian drone strike on Kuwait’s main airport, killing at least one person and injuring others.

The violence followed days of growing tensions over maritime security, US military operations near the Strait of Hormuz , and Iran’s insistence that any lasting agreement must also address Israel’s expanding military campaign in Lebanon.

The situation escalated further when the US launched what it described as “self-defence” strikes against an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, a strategically important location near the Strait of Hormuz.

With Iran threatening stronger retaliation, Israel expanding operations in Lebanon and Gulf nations once again finding themselves on the front line, the coming days could prove critical for both regional security and efforts to keep diplomacy alive.

Israel, meanwhile, has pushed deeper into Lebanon than at any time in more than a quarter-century, despite diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict.

“The conversations between us have been going on continuously,” Trump said, adding that negotiations had continued in recent days despite reports to the contrary.

A regional official familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Iran stopped communicating after insisting that any ceasefire arrangement must also include an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

CENTCOM said three missiles aimed at Bahrain were destroyed by US and Bahraini forces, while two missiles launched toward Kuwait either broke apart or fell short.

The group claimed it targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain as well as American military facilities elsewhere in the region.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.