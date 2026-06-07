100 days of war: What happened to Trump's Iran goals and what lies ahead?

As the war reached the 100-day mark on Sunday, the key question was no longer how it started on February 28, but whether President Donald Trump had achieved what he set out to do.

Trump repeatedly said his objective was to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, weaken Tehran’s military capabilities and force the country into accepting a broader security agreement with the United States. His administration also sought to restore deterrence against Iran and its regional allies.

Because Iran retains important sources of leverage. Tehran continues to influence events through the Strait of Hormuz and remains a key player in regional security. It has also linked progress in negotiations to developments elsewhere, particularly Lebanon.

Many analysts believed that any war involving Iran could eventually spill into the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports pass. But few expected the waterway to remain disrupted for so long or emerge as Tehran’s most effective source of leverage. One hundred days on, Hormuz has become as important to the conflict as the battlefield itself.

One of the most significant consequences of the war was Iran’s decision to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. More than three months later, shipping remains heavily restricted despite international efforts to restore normal navigation.

While the war was fought with missiles and drones, Iran’s greatest leverage came through the Strait of Hormuz. By disrupting one of the world’s busiest energy routes, Tehran helped drive oil prices higher, increased shipping and insurance costs and demonstrated its ability to affect the global economy far beyond the battlefield. The episode showed that economic pressure can sometimes be as powerful as military force.

Only partially. The April 6 ceasefire halted large-scale hostilities, but it did not end the conflict. Both sides have accused each other of violations, while missile and drone incidents have continued in and around the Gulf.

Lebanon has become one of the biggest hurdles to a broader settlement. Israel continues operations against Hezbollah, while Iran insists that any lasting arrangement must address developments on the Lebanese front.

Yes, but not enough. Multiple rounds of indirect talks have taken place, and negotiators have prevented a return to full-scale war. Yet the central issues — security guarantees, sanctions, frozen Iranian funds, regional influence and future military restrictions — remain unresolved.

The United States and Israel can point to military successes and significant damage inflicted on Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, has shown it can continue to exert economic and strategic pressure through the Gulf and remains central to any future agreement.

For Gulf states and the wider international economy, the Strait of Hormuz remains the most visible reminder that the conflict is far from over.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.