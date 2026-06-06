US-Iran tensions escalate: IRGC hits oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, missiles target Kuwait and Bahrain

The US military said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain in a significant escalation of tensions across the Gulf. According to US Central Command, six of the missiles were successfully intercepted by air defence systems, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target.

The launches came shortly after US forces said they had intercepted four Iranian drones heading towards the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes against Iranian radar installations on Qeshm Island and in Goruk. US officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries among American personnel, while Kuwait and Bahrain activated emergency response measures as the situation unfolded.