US-Iran tensions escalate: IRGC hits oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, missiles target Kuwait and Bahrain

US-Iran standoff deepens as Hormuz clash sparks regional air-defence scramble
Highlights
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it targeted one of four oil tankers that allegedly attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination. The IRGC claimed the vessels ignored warnings issued by Iranian authorities and were attempting what it described as an "illegal transit" through the strategic waterway, alleging that the move had been encouraged by the US military. Iranians said one tanker was struck and forced to halt, while the remaining vessels turned back.
The US military said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain in a significant escalation of tensions across the Gulf. According to US Central Command, six of the missiles were successfully intercepted by air defence systems, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target.
The launches came shortly after US forces said they had intercepted four Iranian drones heading towards the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes against Iranian radar installations on Qeshm Island and in Goruk. US officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries among American personnel, while Kuwait and Bahrain activated emergency response measures as the situation unfolded.
Residents across Bahrain were urged to move to safe locations early Saturday after warning sirens were activated nationwide amid escalating regional tensions. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued an alert at 4:15 a.m. local time, calling on citizens and residents to remain calm and follow emergency guidance.
The precautionary measures came as missile activity and military exchanges intensified across the Gulf region, raising concerns over potential threats to civilian areas.
Kuwaiti air defences were intercepting missile and drone attacks, state news agency KUNA cited the army's General Staff as saying.
The General Staff added that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions by air defence systems and urged the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant agencies.
Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike in the south on Friday killed five people including a woman and an emergency worker, condemning "the targeting of paramedics carrying out rescue operations".
"The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Zebdine in the Nabatieh district killed five people including a woman, and a paramedic from the Risala Association, and wounded two people including a paramedic," a ministry statement said, referring to emergency responders affiliated with Hezbollah ally the Amal movement.
President Donald Trump said his administration is achieving “great success” in negotiations with Iran, speaking to reporters on Air Force One.
“They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. They’re in no position to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, repeating comments he has made multiple times during the ongoing conflict.
Qatar has reaffirmed its condemnation of last month’s attack on the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant during an emergency session of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) in Vienna.
Qatari Ambassador to Austria Jassim Yaqoub Al Hammadi described the incident as a clear violation of international law, according to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He also emphasised that “the security of the UAE is an integral part of the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the wider region,” the ministry added.
The Israeli military said it has killed a Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon during a strike near a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position in the Burj Qalawiya area.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the individual was operating from within or near a UNIFIL outpost and entered a vehicle before approaching Israeli troops in a manner that posed an “immediate threat.”
According to the IDF, the operative was also involved in planning and advancing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.
The military said it carried out what it described as a “precise strike” to eliminate the target, while taking steps to avoid damage to the nearby UNIFIL position and minimise harm to civilians.
There was no immediate independent confirmation of the incident from Lebanese authorities or UNIFIL.
Day 98: Trump hails ‘great success’ with Iran, offers no new details
Day 97: UN peacekeeper killed in south Lebanon shelling
Day 96: US: Iran's Kuwait attack was 'deliberate & calculated'
Day 95: Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'
Day 94: Kuwait intercepts missiles, drones; Iran halts US talks
Day 93: Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
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Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open