GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

US-Iran tensions escalate: IRGC hits oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, missiles target Kuwait and Bahrain

US-Iran standoff deepens as Hormuz clash sparks regional air-defence scramble

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIranAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war
Add as a preferred source on Google
US-Iran tensions escalate: IRGC hits oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, missiles target Kuwait and Bahrain
X | @CentCom
Tensions across the Gulf escalated sharply early Saturday after the US military said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, most of which were intercepted by air defences. The reported strikes followed the interception of Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and US attacks on Iranian radar installations, prompting Kuwait and Bahrain to activate emergency measures and sound nationwide sirens as the situation rapidly unfolded. With military exchanges intensifying and civilian areas on alert, the region braces for further developments. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Highlights

IRGC strikes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it targeted one of four oil tankers that allegedly attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination. The IRGC claimed the vessels ignored warnings issued by Iranian authorities and were attempting what it described as an "illegal transit" through the strategic waterway, alleging that the move had been encouraged by the US military. Iranians said one tanker was struck and forced to halt, while the remaining vessels turned back.

US military says Iran launched seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain

The US military said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain in a significant escalation of tensions across the Gulf. According to US Central Command, six of the missiles were successfully intercepted by air defence systems, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target.

The launches came shortly after US forces said they had intercepted four Iranian drones heading towards the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes against Iranian radar installations on Qeshm Island and in Goruk. US officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries among American personnel, while Kuwait and Bahrain activated emergency response measures as the situation unfolded.

Bahrain activates sirens, urges residents to seek shelter

Residents across Bahrain were urged to move to safe locations early Saturday after warning sirens were activated nationwide amid escalating regional tensions. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued an alert at 4:15 a.m. local time, calling on citizens and residents to remain calm and follow emergency guidance.

The precautionary measures came as missile activity and military exchanges intensified across the Gulf region, raising concerns over potential threats to civilian areas.

Kuwait intercepts missile and drone attacks

Kuwaiti air defences were ​intercepting missile and drone attacks, state news agency KUNA cited ​the army's General Staff as saying.

​The General Staff added that any explosions heard were the result of interceptions by air defence systems and urged the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant agencies.

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills 5 including woman, paramedic

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike in the south on Friday killed five people including a woman and an emergency worker, condemning "the targeting of paramedics carrying out rescue operations".

"The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Zebdine in the Nabatieh district killed five people including a woman, and a paramedic from the Risala Association, and wounded two people including a paramedic," a ministry statement said, referring to emergency responders affiliated with Hezbollah ally the Amal movement.

Trump hails ‘great success’ with Iran, offers no new details

President Donald Trump said his administration is achieving “great success” in negotiations with Iran, speaking to reporters on Air Force One.

“They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. They’re in no position to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, repeating comments he has made multiple times during the ongoing conflict.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Qatar reaffirms condemnation of Barakah nuclear plant attack

Qatar has reaffirmed its condemnation of last month’s attack on the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant during an emergency session of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) in Vienna.

Qatari Ambassador to Austria Jassim Yaqoub Al Hammadi described the incident as a clear violation of international law, according to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also emphasised that “the security of the UAE is an integral part of the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the wider region,” the ministry added.

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it has killed a Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon during a strike near a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position in the Burj Qalawiya area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the individual was operating from within or near a UNIFIL outpost and entered a vehicle before approaching Israeli troops in a manner that posed an “immediate threat.”

According to the IDF, the operative was also involved in planning and advancing attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The military said it carried out what it described as a “precise strike” to eliminate the target, while taking steps to avoid damage to the nearby UNIFIL position and minimise harm to civilians.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the incident from Lebanese authorities or UNIFIL.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (2R) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.

US: Iran's Kuwait attack was 'deliberate & calculated'

27m read
Security officers at the Kuwait International Airport on June 1, 2026, when the airport resumed operations following a phased reopening plan.

What triggered deadly US-Iran escalation? What to know

4m read
A US Apache attack helicopter flying over the Gulf. At the centre of the US-Iran dispute are two issues that negotiators have struggled to resolve for months: Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium and the future status of the Strait of Hormuz.

Conflicting US-Iran statements deepen uncertainty

3m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump says 'clock is ticking' for Iran

15m read