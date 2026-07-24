Iran ramps up executions under shadow of war

Supporters of Iranian dissident politician Maryam Rajavi wave pre-revolution Iranian flags as they rally near the US Capitol for the overthrow of the Islamic revolutionary government on May 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Hosted by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, the event brought together Iranian Americans, members of Congress, former U.S. officials, former political prisoners, women’s rights activists, and others to protest political executions in Iran and advocate for democracy in the wake of the United States and Israel's starting a war with Iran on February 28. AFP