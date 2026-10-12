Know your artist: Five stars performing in the UAE this October, from Zarna Garg to Mo Gilligan

She has also built a strong career beyond stand-up. She regularly opens for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and she’s developing her own sitcom, Zarna, with Mindy Kaling and Kevin Hart. She made her acting debut in the indie hit A Nice Indian Boy, where the New York Times singled her out as a standout. Next, she appears in the Hulu series Not Suitable for Work and the Amazon film Clashing Through the Snow. Fans who want more family chaos between shows can listen to the Zarna Garg Family Podcast, which she hosts with her husband and kids.