From Dubai Miracle Garden's new season to a Xi'an food festival at Shang Palace
Dubai: The weather is cooling down, and for many families in Dubai the October school break starts this weekend. Several private schools close from October 12 to 16, which gives pupils nine days off from Saturday, October 10.
Two of Dubai's biggest seasonal attractions reopened this week, and there's a cartoon takeover at a candy museum, a Xi'an food festival and several new tasting menus. Here's what's on.
Dubai Miracle Garden reopened for its 15th season on Thursday, October 8. The garden covers more than 72,000 square metres and has more than 150 million flowers arranged in large-scale displays.
UAE residents pay less with a valid Emirates ID, and a combo ticket with the Dubai Butterfly Garden next door costs Dh140. All prices exclude VAT.
Where: Al Barsha South 3, Dubai
When: Daily, 9am to 9pm (last entry 30 minutes before closing)
Price: Residents Dh70 for adults and Dh50 for children; general admission Dh100 for adults and Dh80 for children; under-3s free
Dubai Parks and Resorts reopened for the new season on Wednesday, October 7, with MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Water Park and Riverland all running again.
Real Madrid World will unveil a statue of an unnamed football legend on October 14.
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts, off Sheikh Zayed Road near The Outlet Village
When: MOTIONGATE 11am to 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 9pm Friday and Saturday; Real Madrid World 12pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 12pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday; LEGOLAND Dubai 11am to 8pm daily
Price: Theme parks from Dh295; Riverland entry from Dh25
Cartoon Network MENA is taking over Museum of Candy from Saturday, October 10, to celebrate the launch of Adventure Time: Side Quests.
The takeover is themed on the Candy Kingdom, Princess Bubblegum's home in the Land of Ooo. Visitors will find character installations and photo spots featuring Finn, Jake and Princess Bubblegum, and a calligrapher on site will personalise Adventure Time merchandise. Exclusive giveaways are available while stocks last.
Where: Museum of Candy, Ground Floor, Sounbulah Building, Umm Hurair Road, Oud Metha
When: From October 10; Monday to Friday 11am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 9pm
Price: Dh199 (weekends), Dh96 (weekdays, and buy one get one)
Chef Zhang Zhi Guo is travelling from Shangri-La Xi'an for an eight-day residency at Shang Palace, which is recommended in the Michelin Guide Dubai 2025. He is executive chef of Changan Wok at Shangri-La Xi'an and has nearly 25 years of experience cooking the food of his native Shaanxi province.
The menu includes Chang'an crispy gourd-shaped chicken, a Xi'an dish that dates back to the Tang Dynasty. Biangbiang noodles with chilli oil, Xi'an beef pao mo, a spiced beef burger, braised mutton and zenggao, a steamed glutinous rice cake, are also on the menu.
Where: Shang Palace, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road
When: October 10 to 17, lunch and dinner
Price: À la carte
Chef Kelvin Cheung has launched a new 10-course tasting menu at Jun's in Downtown Dubai. The restaurant is No. 8 on MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2026.
Each course is based on a memory from his life. Some examples are a sourdough focaccia inspired by deep-dish pizza from his Chicago childhood, a mapo tofu like the one his mother cooked several times a week, and a dessert made with olive oil from a Palestinian producer. A full vegetarian version is also available, and no booking is needed.
Where: Jun's, Downtown Dubai
When: Daily, 12pm to 1am
Price: Dh560 per person; vegetarian menu Dh490 per person
AMARU in Souk Madinat Jumeirah has launched four Latin American tasting menus, served with 360-degree projection mapping and live DJs.
The AMARU Journey menu includes guacamole, beef empanadas and a 36-hour Venezuelan-style short rib. The vegetarian menu includes shiitake anticucho and churros with dulce de leche.
Where: AMARU, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: Daily, from 6pm
Price: Vegetarian Journey Dh300 and AMARU Journey Dh350 per person (minimum two guests); Chef's Selection Dh450 and Chef's Signature Dh950 per person
Ewaan at Palace Downtown serves a seafood buffet every Saturday night. Its open-air terrace looks out over Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.
Where: Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai
When: Every Saturday, 7pm to 10.30pm
Price: Dh369 per person with soft drinks; Dh499 per person with house beverages
Gerbou serves Fwala, an Emirati afternoon spread of sweet and savoury bites with Arabic coffee or tea, every afternoon.
Where: Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba
When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm
Price: Dh195
Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Resort runs a painting session every Sunday evening, on a terrace overlooking Dubai Creek. You don't need any painting experience to join.
Where: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort
When: Every Sunday, 5pm to 7pm
Price: Dh95 per person, including one drink from a selected menu, a canvas and painting materials
The Plaza Season at Uptown Dubai is a programme of free open-air community events, and two are coming up this month.
On October 15, Bootscoot will teach line dancing to complete beginners, so you can go alone or with a group. On October 24, the F45 Springs Souk team will lead a morning bootcamp.
Where: The Plaza, Uptown Dubai, DMCC (a short walk from DMCC Metro Station, with free parking)
When: Line dancing on Thursday, October 15, 6.30pm to 9pm; F45 Bootcamp on Saturday, October 24, 8am to 10am
Price: Free with advance booking on uptowndubai.ae