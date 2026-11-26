Blue lobster, wagyu and a signature black truffle dessert lead the new menu
A sunlit deck by the sea, a cool lounge indoors and a menu rebuilt from the first bite to the last. West Bay Lounge, at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes with Asian touches, reopens its doors in early November 2026. The setting is just as guests remember it. Everything on the plate is new.
And there is plenty to explore. Fine de Claire oysters, sushi rolls made for sharing, an MB4 wagyu tomahawk for the table and a Surf & Turf for two that pairs rib-eye with grilled shrimp and lobster. From starters, pasta and grills to seafood, desserts and a dedicated kids’ menu, this is a menu made for long lunches that roll into the evening.
Chef Jose Maria Ibarra Becerra, Chef de Cuisine, continues to lead the team he headed before the refresh, and his new menu puts fresh seafood, quality cuts and indulgent plated desserts centre stage. Five of his signature dishes set the tone.
Blue Lobster Salad – A taste of the Amalfi coast. Poached blue lobster lifted with Amalfi lemon zest and a hint of Espelette pepper, with candy tomatoes, orange supremes, avocado and crisp leaves, finished with bright lemon and yuzu dressings.
Tagliatelle Frutti di Mare – The sea, twirled. Ribbons of tagliatelle tossed with mussels, prawns and squid in a rich tomato sauce, with sweet cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
West Bay Wagyu Burger – Big, bold and not for sharing. A wagyu patty in a soft potato bun, stacked with melting Comté, caramelised onion, veal bacon, gherkins and the house West Bay mayonnaise, with skin-on fries on the side.
Black Truffle – The showstopper. West Bay Lounge’s signature dessert layers a hazelnut and cacao nib truffle praline with truffle gel and silky truffle crémeux, all set in a 66% dark chocolate ganache. Save room.
Honey & Lemon Cake – Golden, zesty and just sweet enough. Almond and honey dacquoise layered with honey ganache, lemon and honey gel, pollen gel and almond honey praline, finished with a drizzle of lemon-infused forest honey.
“We’ve rebuilt every section of the menu, from the oysters and sushi to the grill and the pastry,” said Chef Jose Maria Ibarra Becerra, Chef de Cuisine, West Bay Lounge. “Every dish had to earn its place by the water. My advice? Start with the lobster and finish with the Black Truffle.”
And the best is still to come
A firm favourite is making a comeback: the West Bay brunch returns every Saturday, from 1 pm to 4 pm. And every Thursday and Friday, the lounge turns up the volume: a live drummer, singer, and DJ set the rhythm as the sun goes down and the night gets going.
For the moments that matter, there is the cabana. Set right by the water, this exclusive beachside cabana is dressed for romance with a red carpet, glowing lanterns, scattered petals, and candlelight. A dedicated butler looks after every detail; the Champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling is poured, and each package is tailored to the couple. Proposals, anniversaries, or simply because.
Stay tuned. The brunch menu, the music line-up, and a few more surprises will be revealed in the coming weeks. Follow @westbay_lounge to be the first to know.
Visitor information
Reopening: Monday 9 November 2026
Opening hours: daily, 12 noon to 1 am (weekend hours may vary)
Musical nights: every Thursday and Friday
Brunch: every Saturday, 1 pm to 4 pm
Romantic cabana dinners: Packages tailored on request
Location: West Bay Abu Dhabi Beach Club, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Reservations: 02 692 4375 | westbaylounge@adnhmc.com | Instagram @westbay_lounge