Fire, flavour and a rooftop warm-up: Meeting the chefs before Taste of Abu Dhabi

“Being in Abu Dhabi, where you get the best international chefs in the world, is a privilege for me,” he said. Then he gave a more practical reason he values the event. Top chefs spend most of their working lives in their own kitchens, he explained, and seldom see each other. “We don’t often get the chance to spend time with chefs who come from all over the world,” he said. “We can talk about new ideas, new food trends. I just love it.”