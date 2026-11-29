ADDED’s Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei on how 16 agencies plan to help businesses start up sooner
Dubai: A restaurant can have a business licence and still be waiting for the clearances it needs to serve its first customer. Abu Dhabi is targeting that gap, with plans to cut the time between licensing and legal readiness to operate by an average of 53 per cent across five sectors.
The initiative marks a shift from ease of doing business to what the emirate calls the speed of doing business. For the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), that means looking at how long it takes a business to clear all the requirements for opening, even when individual government services are already quick.
“For an investor, a licence is an important milestone, but what really matters is when they can open their doors and start generating revenue,” Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, said in written responses to Gulf News. He said waiting adds to establishment costs, delays revenue and ties up capital that a business could otherwise put to work.
ADDED has brought together 16 local and federal government entities to examine where businesses lose time after licensing. The review covers food and beverage, education, healthcare, beauty and wellness, and industry. Alongside the time target, the department is aiming for 31 per cent fewer process steps and 77 per cent fewer platforms for investors to use.
An approval can come through quickly and still leave a business waiting to start its next application. Al Mazrouei said the review examined each approval, inspection and other requirement in the five sectors to identify where work could proceed in parallel, where regulators asked for the same information twice and where a requirement could be simplified.
“A single service can be efficient and the overall journey can still be slow, if investors are left waiting between stages,” he said. That matters when a company is planning an opening date. A predictable timetable helps it decide when to recruit and when it can reasonably expect to start earning revenue.
One change concerns industrial investors applying for a building work permit. Where applicants previously had to prepare nine separate documents, ADDED has consolidated them into a single template. Al Mazrouei said the department is also automating steps such as notarisation and working to trigger processes automatically where government already holds the information it needs.
For fine-dining businesses, ADDED removed some pre-opening inspections it deemed unnecessary by building regulatory requirements and business rules into the system. That allows eligibility and compliance to be assessed earlier. Restaurant investors can also use Abu Dhabi’s TAMM platform to access services such as gas maintenance contracts and Civil Defence inspections and track the progress of their permits.
A medical centre can begin recruiting professionals while other establishment work is under way, Al Mazrouei said. Those hires still need the relevant authorisations before they can practise. Starting recruitment earlier gives the centre a way to use the time it would otherwise spend waiting for other steps to finish.
In education, Abu Dhabi has approved reforms to coordinate pre-opening inspections and allow work to prepare a school for opening to proceed alongside construction. Implementation is under way. Al Mazrouei said schools must meet the same standards before they can open.
The five sectors were chosen for their economic relevance, the complexity of setting up a business and the scope for reducing delays. A school, a restaurant and a factory face different approvals and risks, so the amount of time businesses can save will vary. ADDED intends to use what it learns from those different regulatory settings to extend the approach across the economy.
Al Mazrouei said ADDED has redesigned the processes for the initial sectors and completed or integrated some service changes. Further approved reforms are being implemented, and the department is testing the revised procedures with investors. The programme has also expanded into six more areas of economic activity.
“These are targets, and the real test will be the experience of investors themselves,” he said. The written responses described how ADDED reviewed the existing processes but gave no sector-by-sector baseline in days or weeks or timetable for publishing the results.
ADDED is setting up central monitoring through its Investor Command Center to compare actual opening times with its baselines, track whether agencies meet their service commitments and spot delays across departments. For a business planning its first day of trading, the test will be whether it can get through the required steps sooner and set an opening date it can count on.