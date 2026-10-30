Two weeks to Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026: Exclusive dining concepts, celebrity chefs on the menu

Workshops, chef talks, exclusive experiences await
Taste of Abu Dhabi (TOAD) is just a couple of weeks away now and it’s already offering some appetising news: two dining concepts will debut at the annual food festival before they go on to become capital staples.
Tickets start at Dh80 and are selling out fast.
Here’s what we know about this year’s TOAD, which runs from Nov 13-15 at Gateway Park North, Yas Island, and brings together exclusive menus, chef talks and workshops, and all manner of foodie treats together.
99 | Tanjun and La Broche by Bocuse are making their way to Abu Dhabi but before they open their doors to the public, they’ll be at TOAD.
99 | TANJUN offers Japanese contemporary fine dining while La Broche by Bocuse is bringing rotisserie classics to Yas Island. The appearance offers a first taste of the concept ahead of the opening of Brasserie Monsieur Paul at Saadiyat Grove.
There are 16 pop-ups with menus exclusive to TOAD on offer:
1. Soraya: Persian cuisine
2. Marcella: Modern Spanish cuisine
3. Oak Room: Steakhouse
4. ERGON Deli & Café: Greek
5. La Broche by Bocuse: Rotisserie
6. Beetza: Italian
7. 99 | Tanjun: Japanese
8. Villa Toscana: Italian
9. The Director’s Club: Steakhouse
10. Ting Irie: Jamaican/Caribbean cuisine
11. Pincode By Kunal Kapur: Indian
12. Ramen Bar: Japanese
13. LENTO: Burgers
14. Desert Lotus: Thai and Japanese cuisine
15. Paradiso: Italian
16. Almayass: Lebanese-Armenian Cuisine
This year’s culinary programme will be led by Gino D’Acampo, Thomas Straker and Rachel Allen.
Other chefs you could meet are:
Jenny Morris, aka The Giggling Gourmet
Faisal Naser
Vanessa Bayma
Joseph Nesbitt-Larking
Andrew Dickens
Richard Stratton
Dave Kimmerly
Hunter Burkall
Fred Casagrande
Annika Panikker
Shamal More
Sergio Freitas
Leonardo Luza Lillo
Hartono Julianto
Samuel Momoh
Rene Cerda
Omkar Padwal
Michelle Tredoux
Francisco Araya
Durgesh Dabral
Bilal Louna
Adetoyosi Odufuye
There’ll be live demos and interactive workshops
There’ll be the Keeta Firepit celebrity chefs and pitmasters will take to the flames for live open-fire cooking
Jo’s KITSCHEN will show you how to make pasta from scratch
Free hands-on barista workshops by SHOT Coffee
They have an entire zone packed with games, activities, and arts and crafts.
The Candy Land Kids Zone highlights include Candy Mountain, The Sugar Spin and Marshmallow Meadow, alongside arts and crafts such as chef hat and apron decorating. Rides and activities are priced individually.
Standard – Dh80
1-day entry to the event
Access to live chef demos & culinary workshops (registration first-come, first-served on the day)
Children under 12 go free
Taster Package - Dh185
1-day entry
2 food vouchers
2 drink vouchers
Access to culinary workshops (registration first-come, first-served on the day)
VIP Package - Dh350
1-day entry with fast-track access
3 food vouchers
4 drink vouchers
Access to the Taste VIP Lounge: plush seating, live entertainment & dedicated bars
Access to culinary workshops (registration first-come, first-served on the day)