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Two weeks to Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026: Exclusive dining concepts, celebrity chefs on the menu

Workshops, chef talks, exclusive experiences await

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Two weeks to Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026: Exclusive dining concepts, celebrity chefs on the menu
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Taste of Abu Dhabi (TOAD) is just a couple of weeks away now and it’s already offering some appetising news: two dining concepts will debut at the annual food festival before they go on to become capital staples.

Tickets start at Dh80 and are selling out fast.

Here’s what we know about this year’s TOAD, which runs from Nov 13-15 at Gateway Park North, Yas Island, and brings together exclusive menus, chef talks and workshops, and all manner of foodie treats together.

Restaurant previews

99 | Tanjun and La Broche by Bocuse are making their way to Abu Dhabi but before they open their doors to the public, they’ll be at TOAD.

99 | TANJUN offers Japanese contemporary fine dining while La Broche by Bocuse is bringing rotisserie classics to Yas Island. The appearance offers a first taste of the concept ahead of the opening of Brasserie Monsieur Paul at Saadiyat Grove.

What can we eat there?

There are 16 pop-ups with menus exclusive to TOAD on offer:

1. Soraya: Persian cuisine

2. Marcella: Modern Spanish cuisine

3. Oak Room: Steakhouse

4. ERGON Deli & Café: Greek

5. La Broche by Bocuse: Rotisserie

6. Beetza: Italian

7. 99 | Tanjun: Japanese

8. Villa Toscana: Italian

9. The Director’s Club: Steakhouse

10. Ting Irie: Jamaican/Caribbean cuisine

11. Pincode By Kunal Kapur: Indian

12. Ramen Bar: Japanese

13. LENTO: Burgers

14. Desert Lotus: Thai and Japanese cuisine

15. Paradiso: Italian

16. Almayass: Lebanese-Armenian Cuisine

Chefs you can run into and learn from

This year’s culinary programme will be led by Gino D’Acampo, Thomas Straker and Rachel Allen.

Other chefs you could meet are:

  • Jenny Morris, aka The Giggling Gourmet

  • Faisal Naser

  • Vanessa Bayma

  • Joseph Nesbitt-Larking

  • Andrew Dickens

  • Richard Stratton

  • Dave Kimmerly

  • Hunter Burkall

  • Fred Casagrande

  • Annika Panikker

  • Shamal More

  • Sergio Freitas

  • Leonardo Luza Lillo

  • Hartono Julianto

  • Samuel Momoh

  • Rene Cerda

  • Omkar Padwal

  • Michelle Tredoux

  • Francisco Araya

  • Durgesh Dabral

  • Bilal Louna

  • Adetoyosi Odufuye

Workshops

  • There’ll be live demos and interactive workshops

  • There’ll be the Keeta Firepit celebrity chefs and pitmasters will take to the flames for live open-fire cooking

  • Jo’s KITSCHEN will show you how to make pasta from scratch

  • Free hands-on barista workshops by SHOT Coffee

What can kids do?

They have an entire zone packed with games, activities, and arts and crafts.

The Candy Land Kids Zone highlights include Candy Mountain, The Sugar Spin and Marshmallow Meadow, alongside arts and crafts such as chef hat and apron decorating. Rides and activities are priced individually.

What are the ticket packages available?

Standard – Dh80

  • 1-day entry to the event

  • Access to live chef demos & culinary workshops (registration first-come, first-served on the day)

  • Children under 12 go free

Taster Package - Dh185

  • 1-day entry

  • 2 food vouchers

  • 2 drink vouchers

  • Access to culinary workshops (registration first-come, first-served on the day)

VIP Package - Dh350

  • 1-day entry with fast-track access

  • 3 food vouchers

  • 4 drink vouchers

  • Access to the Taste VIP Lounge: plush seating, live entertainment & dedicated bars

  • Access to culinary workshops (registration first-come, first-served on the day)

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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