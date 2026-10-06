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11 Emirati food and agriculture businesses showcased at Global Food Week 2026 in Abu Dhabi

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is supporting the businesses during the event

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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11 Emirati food and agriculture businesses showcased at Global Food Week 2026 in Abu Dhabi
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Eleven Emirati small and medium-sized businesses are showcasing their products and technologies at Global Food Week 2026 in Abu Dhabi, as efforts continue to help local entrepreneurs expand in the food and agriculture sectors.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is supporting the businesses during the three-day event, which runs from October 6 to 8 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

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The participating SMEs operate across agricultural technology, bakery equipment and technology, baked goods, confectionery and traditional Emirati cuisine.

They will have opportunities to present their products, meet potential buyers and partners and explore new business opportunities.

Several Emirati entrepreneurs will also hold workshops during the event to share their experience and business journeys with visitors and industry experts.

Connecting businesses with investors

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Chief Executive Officer of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said the event provides local entrepreneurs with direct access to buyers, suppliers, investors and industry leaders.

“Through this participation, we aim to enable Emirati enterprises to build commercial relationships, explore new opportunities and strengthen their access to markets,” she said.

Al Nasri said there are opportunities for SMEs across the food sector, including agriculture, manufacturing, technology, distribution and retail.

Support for farmers and entrepreneurs

During Global Food Week, Khalifa Fund will also sign an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to increase support for businesses operating in agriculture and food.

The partnership will focus on training, entrepreneurship, investment and the exchange of knowledge.

Entrepreneurs and farmers will also be given greater access to advisory services, financing, business incubators and opportunities to develop and test new ideas.

Agricultural businesses and innovators could also take part in proof-of-concept projects, field testing and pilot programmes before bringing products or services to the wider market.

The agreement will also support beneficiaries of agricultural empowerment programmes and initiatives linked to the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award.

Global Food Week 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

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