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Abu Dhabi inmates grow dates and create crafts for Global Food Week

Dates, handicrafts, artworks produced at correctional centres go on display

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi inmates grow dates and create crafts for Global Food Week
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Dates grown at farms inside Abu Dhabi’s correctional and rehabilitation centres are being showcased at Global Food Week 2026, alongside handmade products and traditional crafts created by inmates.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is displaying the products at its pavilion during the three-day event, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from October 6 to 8.

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Visitors can explore different varieties of dates produced at the centres, as well as handicrafts, artworks and traditional items made by inmates as part of training and rehabilitation programmes.

Preparing inmates for life after prison

The initiative aims to help inmates develop practical skills and gain work experience that could support their return to society after completing their sentences.

Through agricultural and handicraft activities, inmates are given opportunities to learn new skills while developing a sense of responsibility and the value of work.

The programmes also encourage productivity and provide inmates with experience in different areas of agriculture and traditional crafts.

Developing new skills

ADJD said its participation in Global Food Week highlights the work being carried out at correctional and rehabilitation centres to help inmates prepare for a positive return to society.

The event also provides an opportunity for the department to exchange knowledge with organisations and experts working in agriculture, production and sustainability.

The department aims to use these experiences to further develop its agricultural and handicraft programmes, giving inmates more opportunities to learn practical skills.

Global Food Week 2026 brings together government entities, international organisations, investors, researchers and businesses to discuss the future of food production and sustainability.

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