Abu Dhabi inmates to learn farming skills in new 12-month programme

Participants will receive hands-on agricultural training and accredited certificates
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silal, a leading food and agri-tech company in Abu Dhabi, to launch a specialised agricultural training programme for inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres. The programme aims to equip them with advanced professional skills to support their rehabilitation and effective reintegration into society.
The MoU was signed by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and Dhafer Rashid Al Qasimi, Chief Executive Officer of Silal, on the sidelines of Global Food Week 2026, held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from October 6 to 8.
Al Abri said the initiative follows the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop rehabilitation programmes for inmates in line with global best practices and equip them with vocational and professional skills that enable them to return to society as productive members.
Al Qasimi said the programme represents a transformative journey to help inmates gain useful skills that support their reintegration into society, he added, the programme is a high-impact initiative under its environmental, social and corporate governance framework, contributing to improving lives and building communities while supporting food security and national capabilities through meaningful and tangible social change.
The 12-month programme will provide practical skills and knowledge in sustainable agriculture, supporting rehabilitation and creating opportunities for economic and social integration after inmates complete their sentences. It is in line with the department’s strategy to promote restorative justice and turn this period into an opportunity for development and empowerment.
Based on the “Farmer Field Schools” model, the programme will provide hands-on training in modern agricultural technologies, covering crop cultivation from seedling and land preparation to harvesting, as well as entrepreneurship skills. Sessions will be held twice a week under Silal experts’ supervision, with participants receiving accredited certificates to support future employment.