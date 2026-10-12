Abu Dhabi approves 61 private mediators to help settle disputes faster

New mediators will help resolve civil and commercial disputes
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved 61 private mediators to help individuals and businesses settle civil and commercial disputes without going through lengthy court proceedings.
The newly approved mediators took their legal oath before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, officially allowing them to begin their duties under the emirate’s legal framework.
The move aims to provide faster and more flexible ways to resolve disputes by helping both parties reach an agreement.
Al Abri said the approval of the new mediators comes as part of efforts to develop Abu Dhabi’s judicial system and provide alternative ways to settle disputes.
He explained that private mediation can help individuals and businesses resolve disagreements more quickly while maintaining confidentiality.
The service also aims to support Abu Dhabi’s business environment by allowing companies to settle commercial disputes without unnecessary delays that could affect their operations.
Al Abri said the initiative follows the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to strengthen the justice system and provide services in line with international standards.
Al Abri urged the new mediators to carry out their responsibilities with honesty, fairness and transparency.
He stressed the importance of following the law and professional standards to protect the rights of everyone involved in a dispute.
The mediators, meanwhile, expressed their appreciation for the trust placed in them and pledged to perform their duties fairly and independently.
They also confirmed their commitment to helping individuals and businesses reach agreements through peaceful dispute resolution.
The initiative forms part of ADJD’s ongoing efforts to make legal services more accessible and provide practical alternatives to traditional court proceedings.