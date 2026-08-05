Abu Dhabi sees sharp rise in alternative penalties to imprisonment

Rehabilitative justice gains ground with sharp rise in non-custodial sentences
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has recorded significant growth in the use of alternative penalties and measures to imprisonment for minor offences and misdemeanours, reinforcing a rehabilitative and corrective approach that supports offenders' reintegration into society while strengthening their sense of social responsibility.
The number of electronic monitoring rulings increased by an average of 170%, while community service measures recorded an average growth rate of 83.5% between 2023 and 2025.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said these landmark achievements reflect the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a comprehensive judicial and correctional system aligned with the latest international best practices and further strengthen a rehabilitative approach that balances the enforcement of penalties with the goal of offender rehabilitation.
During its regular meeting, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the Department's Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies Committee reviewed performance indicators showing a sustained upward trend in the implementation of community service measures. These measures require individuals convicted of non-serious offences to perform community service instead of serving prison sentences, underscoring the effectiveness of efforts to expand their use as a behavioural rehabilitation tool.
The committee also reviewed the rapid progress made in implementing the electronic monitoring system, which uses advanced technology to track the location of convicted individuals. The programme is being implemented through a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, reinforcing efforts to harness modern technology in support of the justice system.
The committee said the performance indicators demonstrate the positive impact of expanding alternative penalties and measures to imprisonment, helping strike a balance between law enforcement and offender rehabilitation. By enabling eligible offenders to contribute to society through meaningful community service, the programme supports their reintegration while strengthening the values of responsibility, discipline and positive community engagement.
The meeting concluded with the committee commending the efforts of its strategic partners and relevant institutions, stressing that cooperation and coordination among all stakeholders remain essential to expanding the use of effective rehabilitative measures, advancing the objectives of the judicial system and enhancing community security and stability.