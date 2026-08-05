Abu Dhabi sees sharp rise in alternative penalties to imprisonment

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said these landmark achievements reflect the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a comprehensive judicial and correctional system aligned with the latest international best practices and further strengthen a rehabilitative approach that balances the enforcement of penalties with the goal of offender rehabilitation.