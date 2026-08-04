Early completion sets new pace for Abu Dhabi housing

Residential project completed 14 months before its original handover date
Abu Dhabi: Burtville has begun handing over homes at its Ville 11 residential development in Masdar City after completing the project 14 months ahead of its original delivery schedule, marking one of the fastest completions in Abu Dhabi’s residential property market.
The developer received the building completion certificate for the project from the Department of Municipalities and Transport on July 31, 2026, allowing it to begin handing over units well ahead of the originally planned completion date of September 30, 2027.
Construction on Ville 11 began in January 2024 and was completed in around 30 months. The developer said the accelerated delivery reflects its focus on efficient project execution and timely completion across its growing portfolio.
Ville 11 comprises 111 residential units, including simplex, duplex and triplex homes. The company said owners will begin taking possession of their properties in the coming weeks.
The company added that several of its other developments are also progressing ahead of schedule, according to figures published on Abu Dhabi’s DARI real estate platform.
At Yas Bay, Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 is running 1% ahead of schedule, while Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 is 3% ahead.
In Masdar City, Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 is 3% ahead of schedule, Ville 12 is 4% ahead, and Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 is also progressing 4% ahead of plan.
The company said the progress across its developments underlines its commitment to delivering projects on or before their promised completion dates, providing greater confidence to homebuyers and investors in Abu Dhabi’s residential market.