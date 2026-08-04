GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Bab al-Mandab disruption could raise petrol, airfares and grocery costs across Asia

Fuel may rise within weeks, while grocery costs could take months to reach households.

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
People queue up to refuel their vehicles at a gas station in Chennai as oil price spike caused by the war in the Middle East has sparked exasperation at petrol pumps around Asia, where many economies are heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports.
People queue up to refuel their vehicles at a gas station in Chennai as oil price spike caused by the war in the Middle East has sparked exasperation at petrol pumps around Asia, where many economies are heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports.
AFP

Dubai: Consumers across Asia could begin paying more for petrol within weeks if disruption at Bab al-Mandab continues, while higher airfares and grocery costs may take longer to reach household budgets.

Oil prices and financial markets would react immediately, but the pace at which consumers feel the impact would differ across countries depending on fuel pricing systems, subsidies, energy sources and the duration of the disruption.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Markets with liberalised fuel prices could see a faster increase at the pump, while regulated prices and subsidies may delay the impact in other economies.

“Financial markets and, in particular, oil prices react immediately, which affects petrol prices," explained Louis Guy Detata, Founder of UEXO.com. "However, retail fuel prices would typically respond with a lag depending on each country's pricing mechanism.”

Airfares could rise before grocery bills

Airlines could adjust fares relatively quickly if jet fuel costs increase and remain elevated, while food prices would take longer to move through transport networks and retail supply chains.

“A significant disruption in the waterway could be felt immediately in energy markets, while consumers would typically see higher petrol prices within a few weeks, depending on domestic pricing mechanisms," noted Jawaher Rashed, Owner and founder of SKOUB company. "Airfares could rise if oil and jet fuel prices increase and stay at elevated levels, while grocery prices would likely increase more gradually over multiple months as higher transport costs filter through.”

Electricity bills would depend on how individual countries generate power. Economies with greater reliance on renewables, nuclear energy or coal could face a more limited impact than those dependent on imported oil and gas.

Grocery costs would likely take the longest to reach consumers because higher fuel, freight, insurance and inventory expenses would need time to move through supply chains.

Many Asian buyers would likely seek to diversify crude imports by increasing purchases from producers such as the United States, Brazil and West Africa as Russian oil remains sanctioned. However, global spare production capacity and logistical constraints limit how quickly these alternative suppliers can replace Middle Eastern exports.
Bab al-Mandab disruption could raise petrol, airfares and grocery costs across Asia
Louis Guy Detata Founder of UEXO.com

Asian oil importers face greater exposure

Large net energy importers would face the greatest pressure, particularly India, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and several Southeast Asian countries that depend heavily on imported crude oil and refined products.

Economies with limited domestic energy production and weaker public finances could find it more difficult to protect households and businesses from sustained increases.

Lower-income families would face greater pressure because transport, food and electricity account for a larger share of their spending. Manufacturing, aviation, shipping and logistics businesses would also contend with higher operating costs.

“Fuel subsidies and oil reserves can provide an effective short-term buffer. However, sustained shortages can blunt any relief as reserves dwindle and prolonged subsidies can place considerable strain on government budgets,” Detata said.

Rashed said such measures could limit the first impact but would not fully protect consumers during an extended disruption.

“Fuel subsidies and strategic reserves can cushion the initial shock, but they are generally designed to provide temporary relief and cannot offset a prolonged disruption.”

Longer voyages would raise shipping costs

Ships avoiding Bab al-Mandab could be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, extending journey times and increasing fuel use, vessel operating expenses and pressure on available shipping capacity.

War-risk insurance premiums could also increase for vessels operating near areas considered exposed to greater risk.

Longer shipping routes combined with higher insurance fees and other costs could raise freight costs on affected routes. The cumulative effect across fuel, transport, and imported products could contribute to broader inflationary pressures.
Bab al-Mandab disruption could raise petrol, airfares and grocery costs across Asia
Jawaher Rashed Owner & founder of SKOUB company

The direct effect on retail fuel prices could remain smaller than the movement in crude oil because transport represents only one part of the final price. Imported food and manufactured goods could face a broader build-up of freight, insurance and inventory costs.

“Longer shipping routes combined with higher insurance fees and other costs could raise freight costs on affected routes. The cumulative effect across fuel, transport, and imported products could contribute to broader inflationary pressures,” Rashed said.

The final increase paid by households would depend on the severity of the disruption, how long it continues and the level of import dependence in each market.

Government support could last several weeks

Governments could use subsidies, tax changes and strategic reserves to absorb part of the increase during a temporary disruption lasting several weeks.

Maintaining those measures for several months would become more expensive, particularly for countries already facing pressure on public finances.

Essential sectors such as power generation, public transport and critical industries could receive priority if the disruption continues, while a larger share of the costs may eventually be passed to companies and households.

Detata said restrictions or conservation measures would generally be considered only if the disruption led to physical supply shortages.

“A short-lived disruption would likely have a manageable economic impact, whereas an extended disruption could generate sustained inflation, slower economic growth and increased fiscal pressures across Asia.”

Middle East oil would remain central

Asian buyers could seek more crude from the US, Brazil and West Africa, with Russian oil remaining under sanctions. Global spare capacity and shipping constraints would limit how quickly alternative suppliers could replace Middle Eastern exports.

Higher fossil fuel costs could also encourage greater investment in renewable energy, nuclear power and energy efficiency as governments seek more secure long-term energy supplies.

Middle Eastern producers would still remain central to Asia’s energy mix because of their spare capacity and established supply relationships.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE fuel prices out today: Petrol prices to rise?

UAE fuel prices out today: Petrol prices to rise?

3m read
In this image provided by the US Navy, the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall and amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab Al Mandab strait on August 9, 2023.

Oil tankers transit Red Sea despite Houthi attacks

3m read
A petrol pump in Sharjah

UAE fuel to keep falling despite oil spike to $85?

4m read
UAE grocery bills to drop with falling fuel costs

UAE grocery bills to drop with falling fuel costs

6m read