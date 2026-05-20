Abu Dhabi announces Eid Al Adha video call schedule for inmates

Families can book virtual visits through TAMM and Abu Dhabi Police platforms
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has announced the schedule for video calls between inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres and their families during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The initiative comes as part of the department’s efforts to strengthen family ties and support inmates through programmes that focus on social and psychological wellbeing. Officials said maintaining communication with families remains an important part of the rehabilitation system.
According to the department, digital visitation sessions will run from May 26 to May 29.
Daily sessions for inmates will take place between 3pm and 5pm, while a separate morning session has been allocated on Friday for female inmates from 8.30am to 12.30pm.
The virtual visits will be conducted through the smart application “Nafidhaty” (My Window), allowing inmates to communicate with their families remotely through centres equipped with modern technologies to ensure smooth procedures and easier access.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to humanitarian values and to creating a supportive environment within correctional and rehabilitation centres.
Families can book appointments through the TAMM platform or through the Abu Dhabi Police website.
Once the request is submitted, applicants will receive a text message confirming the appointment timing and the designated centre for the video call.
Officials said the service is aimed at making communication easier during Eid Al Adha while supporting family connections in a practical and organised way.