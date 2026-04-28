UAE Year of the Family initiative strengthens inmate-family bonds and rehabilitation
Ras Al Khaimah : In an emotional and deeply human moment, inmates at the Punitive and Correctional Institution of Ras Al Khaimah Police were reunited with their families during a special forum held under the theme “Family Cohesion,” as part of the UAE’s 2026 “Year of the Family” initiatives.
The event, organised at the institution’s premises, was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Khalid Al Matar, Acting Director of the institution, and Major Amal Hassan Al Obeid, Director of the Rehabilitation and Training Branch and Head of the Women’s Police Team, along with a number of inmates.
Designed to strengthen human connections, the forum provided inmates with the opportunity to meet their family members in private, individual sessions. These carefully arranged meetings ensured privacy and emotional comfort, offering inmates a rare chance to reconnect with their loved ones in a supportive and respectful environment.
Officials said the initiative reflects Ras Al Khaimah Police’s commitment to promoting national identity values, encouraging positive behaviour, and enhancing security awareness among inmates and the wider community. The programme also plays a key role in protecting lives and supporting long-term community stability.
The “Family Cohesion” forum aims to reunite inmates with their families in a way that positively influences their behaviour within the wards, while strengthening family unity and emotional bonds. Authorities emphasised that strong family ties are essential to building a stable society and a prosperous future.
The initiative also forms part of a broader rehabilitative approach adopted by Ras Al Khaimah Police, focusing on the psychological and social well-being of inmates. By creating an environment rooted in tolerance, communication, and mutual support, the programme helps foster a sense of belonging and emotional stability among participants.
Officials added that such initiatives contribute to improving the overall quality of life within the correctional institution, while reinforcing values of social cohesion and offering inmates a meaningful pathway towards rehabilitation and reintegration into society.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said it is committed to developing programmes that balance security with compassion, aiming not only to keep the community safe but also to help rebuild lives and strengthen society.