The event, organised at the institution’s premises, was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Khalid Al Matar, Acting Director of the institution, and Major Amal Hassan Al Obeid, Director of the Rehabilitation and Training Branch and Head of the Women’s Police Team, along with a number of inmates.

Ras Al Khaimah : In an emotional and deeply human moment, inmates at the Punitive and Correctional Institution of Ras Al Khaimah Police were reunited with their families during a special forum held under the theme “Family Cohesion,” as part of the UAE’s 2026 “Year of the Family” initiatives.

The “Family Cohesion” forum aims to reunite inmates with their families in a way that positively influences their behaviour within the wards, while strengthening family unity and emotional bonds. Authorities emphasised that strong family ties are essential to building a stable society and a prosperous future.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said it is committed to developing programmes that balance security with compassion, aiming not only to keep the community safe but also to help rebuild lives and strengthen society.

The initiative also forms part of a broader rehabilitative approach adopted by Ras Al Khaimah Police, focusing on the psychological and social well-being of inmates. By creating an environment rooted in tolerance, communication, and mutual support, the programme helps foster a sense of belonging and emotional stability among participants.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.