Excellence Awards 2026 honours 35 exceptional women and organisations

Awards celebrate women leadership and collective effort in building an inclusive future
An evening of inspiration, recognition and celebration unfolded at Dubai's Museum of the Future yesterday as Excellence Awards 2026 honoured 35 exceptional leaders and organisations whose work is transforming industries and advancing women's progress across the UAE. Against a backdrop of entertainment, networking and a vibrant gathering of business leaders and entrepreneurs, the sixth edition of the awards showcased excellence spanning finance, technology, healthcare, education, arts and culture, sustainability, hospitality, media, automotive, logistics, real estate and wellness.
Organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, the awards recognised winners selected from more than 300 nominations, highlighting not only individual achievements but, for the first time, organisations that are creating workplaces where women can lead, innovate and thrive.
Delivering the keynote address, Sheikha Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra and guest of honour, drew a powerful parallel between the Museum of the Future and the women being celebrated.
"The future is not something we wait for. It is something we design, and build, with our own hands."
She described the evening as a celebration of women whose leadership and determination have helped shape today's UAE while contributing to the nation that is still being built.
She also spoke candidly about the internal doubts many women face during their careers, noting that confidence often comes through the encouragement of mentors and supporters.
"The most powerful sound is never the loudest voice. It is the moment when every voice finds its place."
Drawing on her experience leading the UAE National Orchestra, she said that just as an orchestra achieves excellence through the contribution of different instruments, society flourishes when diverse talents come together. Every woman recognised at the awards, she added, becomes proof to the next generation that ambition is attainable.
"I am not looking at women preparing for the future. I am looking at women who are already building it."
Opening the ceremony earlier, Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, paid tribute to the UAE's leadership for creating the environment in which such initiatives can flourish.
"This event and many others across the UAE would not have been possible without the strong and inspirational UAE leadership that has seen us through the unprecedented and challenging times over the past few months,” he said. “I take this opportunity to thank the leadership."
Welcoming the nominees and guests, he described the winners as women who have "broken barriers, shattered ceilings and paved paths for the next generation," adding that their achievements in creativity, innovation and leadership deserved recognition.
"Excellence Awards is a key event in the Gulf News calendar. It has evolved over the years. This year we also celebrate organisations that actively support, develop, and empower women at their workplace."
In her speech, Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe, said the awards are much more than a platform for recognition.
"BeingShe was never just about entrepreneurship. It was never just about leadership. It was never just about awards,” she explained. “It was about creating a space where women could feel seen, valued, recognised, and supported."
Bajpai said recognition can often become the turning point that helps a woman believe in herself again, but emphasised that long-term empowerment requires continuous support through networking, mentorship and visibility.
She also announced a new initiative to be launched in November in partnership with Gulf News that will honour men who have consistently supported, mentored and championed women in their personal and professional journeys.
"At Gulf News and BeingShe, we believe that women’s empowerment becomes stronger when men actively participate in it with respect, responsibility, and genuine support."
On behalf of Gulf News, Editor-in-Chief Mark Thompson welcomed the jury of Excellence Awards 2026, which comprised Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Shaikha Al Beshri, Senior Manager - Business Excellence, Dubai Chambers; and Madhurima Nigam, Founder of Numen Rising.
“The integrity and prestige of the Excellence Awards are made possible by an outstanding panel of jury members whose expertise, leadership and commitment guide the selection process,” he emphasised.
Adding another memorable dimension to the celebration was Ahmad Haffar, widely recognised as the Voice of Dubai. Known for his iconic announcements at venues including Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera and Dubai International Airport, Haffar captivated the audience with his presentation, You Win by Trying.
As winners accepted their honours and applause echoed through the auditorium, Excellence Awards reinforced its status as a movement celebrating leadership, resilience and collective effort that are building an inclusive future for women across the UAE.
Corporate
1. Al Khaznah Leathers: Excellence in Sustainability (Shamsa Muaid Al Ahbabi)
2. Pari Cosmetics: Best Innovation in Retail (Yvonne Becker)
3. Advance Business Consultancy LLC: Best in F&B Solutions (Shariq Rabbani)
4. Gulf News Editor's Choice Award for Excellence in Property: Luxury Villa Community of the Year KABBALI HILLS by Arif Developments (Adil Arif)
Individuals
5. Devika Mankani: Excellence in Health — Best in Psychology
6. Noor Alsayegh: Excellence in Arts — Best in Creative Writing
7. Zinaida Mascarenhas: Excellence in Business Best in Live Entertainment
8. Maysoun Ramadan: Excellence in Sustainability — Best in DEI Strategy
9. María José Paiz Olivares: Excellence in Philanthropy — Best in Strategic Philanthropy
10. Dr Lioudmila Vassiliev: Excellence in Health — Best in Integrative Medicine
11. Logeswari KM: Excellence in Media — Best Creative Agency
12. Darli Myint: Excellence in Hospitality — Best in Luxury Travel & Tourism
13. Dr Tahani Al-Qadiri: Excellence in Health — Best in Workforce Development
14. Zohra Dawoodani: Excellence in Wellness — Best in Pregnancy Care
15. Kripa Gokal Dewani: Excellence in Wellness — Best in Nutrition Science
16. Sanaa Ouahmane: Excellence in Automotive — Best in Leadership & Mobility Impact
17. Shamsa Muaid Al Ahbabi: Excellence in Business — Best in Transformational Leadership
18. Dr Sangeetha Vijay: Excellence in Wellness — Best in Transdisciplinary Healthcare
19. Vanessa Abernethy: Excellence in Business — Best in Transaction Advisory
20. Anjali Ramchandani: Excellence in Corporate — Best in Logistics
21. Myuri Behary: Excellence in Education — Best in Education Management
22. Sabrina Denis: Excellence in Finance — Best Investment Strategist
23. Kusuma Narayana: Excellence in Health — Best in Dermatology
24. Simona Mariana Barbulescu: Excellence in Business — Best Real Estate Agent
25. Kelly Hand: Excellence in Business — Best in Design Innovation
26. Kavita Srinivasan: Excellence in Wellness — Best Parenting Coach
27. Hayat Abubeker: Excellence in Real Estate — Best Boutique Agency
28. Alexandra Govorukha: Excellence in Technology — Best in Digital Transformation
29. Hajra Jaafar: Excellence in Wellness — Best Life Coach
30. Dr Nivedya Sohan Roy: Excellence in Wellness — Best in Medical Tourism & Healthcare Innovation
31. Dr Priya Verma: Excellence in Health — Best in Dentistry
32. Aditi Trivedi: Excellence in Business — Best in Technology Leadership
33. Alex Makarovski: Excellence in Business — Best Career Coach
34. Sara Chemmaa: Excellence in Business — Best Innovation in Consumer Products
35. Najah Musthafa: Excellence in Health— Best in Trauma Care