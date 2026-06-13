Excellence Awards 2026 honours 35 exceptional women and organisations

Organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, the awards recognised winners selected from more than 300 nominations, highlighting not only individual achievements but, for the first time, organisations that are creating workplaces where women can lead, innovate and thrive.

An evening of inspiration, recognition and celebration unfolded at Dubai's Museum of the Future yesterday as Excellence Awards 2026 honoured 35 exceptional leaders and organisations whose work is transforming industries and advancing women's progress across the UAE. Against a backdrop of entertainment, networking and a vibrant gathering of business leaders and entrepreneurs, the sixth edition of the awards showcased excellence spanning finance, technology, healthcare, education, arts and culture, sustainability, hospitality, media, automotive, logistics, real estate and wellness.

Delivering the keynote address, Sheikha Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra and guest of honour, drew a powerful parallel between the Museum of the Future and the women being celebrated.

"The future is not something we wait for. It is something we design, and build, with our own hands."

She described the evening as a celebration of women whose leadership and determination have helped shape today's UAE while contributing to the nation that is still being built.

She also spoke candidly about the internal doubts many women face during their careers, noting that confidence often comes through the encouragement of mentors and supporters.

"The most powerful sound is never the loudest voice. It is the moment when every voice finds its place."

Drawing on her experience leading the UAE National Orchestra, she said that just as an orchestra achieves excellence through the contribution of different instruments, society flourishes when diverse talents come together. Every woman recognised at the awards, she added, becomes proof to the next generation that ambition is attainable.