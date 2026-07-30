Women are already building real estate’s future

The future of the sector is being shaped by women creating communities that endure
For many years, the conversation around women in real estate has centred on representation. Today, that conversation is changing. Across the UAE and the wider region, women are no longer simply participating in the industry; they are leading projects, making investment decisions and taking responsibility for developments that will shape cities for decades to come.
The future of real estate is not being discussed in meeting rooms alone. It is being built every day on construction sites, in design reviews, through planning approvals and in the countless decisions that determine whether a vision becomes a place people genuinely want to call home.
That is where I have built my career.
Construction has taught me that leadership is measured very differently from how many imagine. It is not defined by titles or presentations. It is defined by the ability to make difficult decisions under pressure, earn the trust of multidisciplinary teams and consistently deliver on commitments. Buildings do not reward good intentions; they reward discipline, accountability and execution.
As Group Chief Operating Officer at Amwaj Development, I oversee the delivery of more than 1.5 million square feet of residential communities. Every project reminds me that confidence is never created through marketing alone; it is earned through delivery.
Buyers, investors and partners place their trust in organisations that consistently do what they promise, and that principle guides every decision we make. It is also reflected in the recognition Amwaj has received, including being named Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year for the MENA region by International Business Magazine in 2025 and Emerging Developer of the Year at the CW Property Awards 2026.
That evolution is happening not only within organisations, but across the market itself. Homebuyers today expect far more than beautifully designed apartments. They are looking for communities that support how they want to live: places that encourage well-being, connection and a genuine sense of belonging. Successful developments are no longer defined solely by architecture, but by the quality of life they create long after construction is complete.
This shift is reshaping how we think about development. Creating lasting communities requires commercial discipline alongside human understanding. It means thinking beyond floor plans to consider how people will experience a place every day, how neighbours connect, how families grow and how a development continues to create value over time.
I believe this broader perspective is one of the reasons we are seeing more women succeed in leadership across our industry. Not because women lead the same way, but because effective leadership has never been about fitting a traditional mould. It is about making sound decisions, building strong teams and taking responsibility for outcomes.
The UAE has played an important role in creating that opportunity. Through progressive policies and a long-term commitment to developing talent, it has created an environment where leadership is increasingly determined by capability rather than convention. That benefits not only women but the entire industry.
Real progress will come when leadership is no longer viewed through the lens of gender at all. The question should never be whether a woman can lead a major development, it should be whether she can deliver one.
The women leading projects across this region are already answering that question every day.
My hope is that the next generation enters this industry expecting to lead, not because they are women, but because they have earned the opportunity through their knowledge, their resilience and their ability to build places that improve people’s lives.
Ultimately, the future of real estate will not be defined by who built the tallest tower. It will be defined by who created the communities people are still proud to call home decades later. That is the future I believe more women are already helping to build.