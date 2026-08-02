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Japan's Kuwaki wins women's British Open to clinch first major title

The 23-year-old had finished the regulation 4 rounds on 5 under par for the tournament

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AFP
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Japan's Shiho Kuwaki celebrates winning on the 18th green after a second playoff round on the final day of the 2026 Women's British Open Golf Championships at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, north-west England
Japan's Shiho Kuwaki celebrates winning on the 18th green after a second playoff round on the final day of the 2026 Women's British Open Golf Championships at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, north-west England
AFP

Lytham St Anne: Japan's Shiho Kuwaki won the women's British Open in a dramatic play-off with Esther Henseleit on Sunday, securing her first major title in memorable style.

Kuwaki held her nerve to sink the putt that clinched the trophy after two play-off holes of unrelenting tension at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

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The 23-year-old had finished the regulation four rounds on five under par for the tournament, with Germany's Henseleit nailing a brilliant long putt on the 18th hole to force the play-off.

The pulsating finale provided a fitting climax on the 50th anniversary of the event as Kuwaki announced her arrival as one of the sport's rising stars.

Kuwaki banked a tournament record $1.5 million in prize money, but finally getting her hands on a major trophy was worth far more than any amount of cash.

She is the second successive Japanese player to win the women's British Open after Miyu Yamashita's triumph at Porthcawl last year.

It was an unexpected breakthrough for Kuwaki, whose previous best finish at a major came in this year's women's US Open when she tied for 14th place.

She turned professional in 2021 and won the Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup in 2024.

Known for her exuberant fashion sense, Kuwaki was dressed in a mint green top and used a luminous green ball -- an eye-catching statement that she backed up with her sensational performance.

She missed the halfway cut on her only previous appearance at the women's British Open last year, but her return to the UK proved a transformative trip.

Overnight leader Yealimi Noh wasted a three-shot lead as she ended in third place on four under par.

World number one Nelly Korda and South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran both fell short in their bids for a historic third major title in 2026.

Gripping finish

Korda, who won the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open this year, had to settle for a share of fourth place with Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul after finishing two under par.

Ryu, who clinched the previous two majors at the women's PGA Championship and the Evian Championship, finished tied for sixth place on one under par.

When Noh nailed a 10ft putt for a birdie at the second hole to go eight under par, she looked on course for the title.

But as the tension mounted, the American wilted, bogeying the seventh, eighth and 12th holes.

Henseleit rolled in a birdie at the 15th, moving her joint top of the leaderboard after Kuwaki's par at the 17th.

Kuwaki finished with another par on the 18th before Henseleit cracked at the 16th, missing from six feet to surrender her share of the lead.

On the brink of the title, Kuwaki watched anxiously from the clubhouse to see if Henseleit could catch her over the final two holes.

Henseleit did exactly that, caressing a brilliant long putt for a birdie on the 18th before raising her arm in delight.

Kuwaki's frustration at being denied wasn't to last as she played a superb wedge to earn a par, forcing a second play-off hole after Henseleit's 15ft putt for the title rolled wide.

Crucially, Henseleit miscued her tee shot on the next hole, hitting a course marshall and deflecting the ball into the gorse bushes.

Henseleit could only scramble a bogey and Kuwaki pounced, rolling in a short putt to seal the biggest win of her life.

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