Global Food Week returns to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with India as Guest of Honour

India takes the spotlight as Guest of Honour at Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to become a meeting point for the global food and agriculture industry next week, as Global Food Week 2026 opens on Tuesday with new experiences, a Guest of Honour and a full programme of summits and workshops.
The event runs from 6 to 8 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
It is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA and brings together leaders from the food and agriculture sectors, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world.
India takes centre stage
The Republic of India will take part as Guest of Honour, reflecting its strong ties with the UAE and its growing role in shaping global food systems and agricultural innovation.
A dedicated India pavilion will give Indian companies, brands and exporters a place to meet government entities, buyers, investors and food security leaders.
Participation will span food and agriculture, exports and market access, retail and logistics, packaging and technology, and finance and investment, with business meetings, brand showcases and investment discussions on the agenda.
Visitors can also expect a showcase of Indian culture, cuisine, creativity and community.
Buy direct from producers
The biggest new addition for 2026 is Shop at the Show, a retail platform where visitors can buy food, beverages, honey, dates and agricultural products directly from participating local and international brands.
Several popular attractions return. The World Gourmet Show will feature live cooking by renowned chefs using ingredients from exhibitors, while the Beverage Sector lets visitors discover new brands, flavours and trends.
At the Honey Tasting Station, guests can sample honey from the UAE and around the world and learn about its origins and production, and the Farmers Market will sell fresh produce and locally made products directly from UAE farmers and producers.
For industry professionals, the Hosted Buyers Programme offers targeted meetings between qualified buyers, exhibitors and suppliers, while the Announcements Stage will host product launches and partnership signings throughout the event.
Summits and forums
The Global Food Security Summit takes place on 6 and 7 October. It will focus on international cooperation, supply chain integration, smart technology and bringing in next-generation leaders, women and local producers.
Running from 6 to 8 October, the AgriTech Forum will look at agricultural technology, investment, research and AI applications across the value chain. The Farmers Majlis will offer a platform for dialogue with the UAE farming community, and the Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium, held with Apimondia, will discuss sustainable beekeeping in arid environments, with a field day on 8 October.
The programme also includes the World Organisation for Animal Health GCC and Africa Workshop on safe trade pathways and transboundary animal health, and YalaFast, FAO's international youth leadership programme. On 7 and 8 October, the FAO Policy Majlis will bring policymakers, experts, youth representatives and private sector stakeholders together for dialogue on agrifood systems transformation in the Near East and North Africa.