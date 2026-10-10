Record edition draws more than 47,000 visitors and 2,580 exhibitors from 92 countries
Abu Dhabi has concluded the largest edition in the history of Global Food Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).
The event achieved record-breaking business results, with 97 agreements signed over three days, valued at a total of Dh6.9 billion. This represents a 5 per cent increase compared with the previous edition, reinforcing Global Food Week’s position as a leading international platform for business, investment and cooperation across the food and agriculture sectors.
Organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in partnership with ADAFSA, the event featured the return of the second edition of the Global Food Security Summit and the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, organised in collaboration with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.
The programme also featured the AgriTech Forum and introduced several new initiatives, including the inaugural Abu Dhabi Honey Forum and Exhibition, international workshops affiliated with the Policy Councils of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and the Yalla Feast programme.
Global Food Week 2026 attracted more than 47,092 visitors over three days, representing a 17 per cent increase compared with the 2025 edition.
Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said: “Our mission at the Authority is to build a sustainable and resilient food system that ensures the wellbeing of our community today and for generations to come.
“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADAFSA’s Board of Directors, we recognise that food security cannot be achieved in isolation. The challenges facing global food systems, from climate change and water scarcity to supply chain disruptions, transcend national borders and require solutions based on international cooperation.”
He added: “Global Food Week 2026 reflected this approach by bringing together public- and private-sector leaders from around the world to address shared challenges and translate dialogue into practical action.
“By strengthening cooperation among governments, international organisations, investors and producers, we contribute to building stronger food systems that are more resilient, adaptable and better prepared for future changes.”
Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the largest edition of Global Food Week had concluded with record results in exhibition space, exhibitor numbers, participating countries, visitor attendance and the value of deals concluded.
“This success would not have been possible without the support and guidance of our wise leadership,” he said.
The event recorded a 17 per cent increase in visitor numbers, welcoming approximately 47,000 visitors compared with the previous edition, while the value of signed deals rose by 5 per cent to Dh6.9 billion.
“These achievements reaffirm the event’s pivotal role in supporting national industries, enhancing the competitiveness of locally produced goods and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for specialised events and business,” Al Dhaheri said.
Beyond its commercial achievements, the event further established itself as a global platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise. Through the Global Food Security Summit, the AgriTech Forum and the Abu Dhabi Honey Forum and Exhibition, policymakers, researchers, farmers and industry leaders came together to explore practical solutions to global food challenges.
The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit, held under the theme Together Towards Food Security for All, focused on strengthening the preparedness of food systems to address future challenges.
Discussions explored the use of artificial intelligence, digital logistics and private-sector investment in agricultural infrastructure to improve the resilience and efficiency of food systems.
The 12th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition further reinforced its position as a leading regional and international platform for the date palm sector, reflecting the UAE’s continued commitment over the past two decades to advancing date palm cultivation and date production.
This year’s exhibition attracted 100 exhibitors and participants from 12 countries, highlighting its growing international profile and expanding role in showcasing the latest technologies and innovations while creating opportunities for cooperation and investment in the sector.
A total of 2,580 exhibitors from 92 countries participated in Global Food Week across eight specialised sectors covering different stages of the food value chain.
National exhibitors accounted for 67 per cent of total participation, compared with 33 per cent for international exhibitors, while small and medium-sized enterprises represented 22 per cent of all exhibiting companies.
The Hosted Buyers Programme also contributed to the event’s commercial success by facilitating meetings between exhibitors and pre-qualified international buyers, including commercial farm operators, food processing companies and global procurement teams.
The AgriTech Forum returned to the Global Food Week programme for all three days, showcasing the latest technologies shaping the future of agriculture. These included controlled-environment agriculture, smart and precision irrigation systems, soil regeneration research and other innovative agricultural solutions.
The final day featured sessions addressing the harmonisation of international regulations, the strengthening of biosecurity protocols and the development of cold-chain infrastructure across the Middle East.
The event also marked the launch of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Honey Forum and Exhibition, organised by ADAFSA in cooperation with Apimondia, the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations.
The forum established a major specialised scientific gathering for the beekeeping and honey production sector in the Middle East and North Africa.
Held under the theme Sustainable Beekeeping in Arid Environments: Innovative Solutions and Technologies for Climate Change Adaptation, the event brought together experts, researchers, policymakers, beekeepers and industry representatives from around the world.
The forum issued a set of recommendations aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the UAE’s beekeeping sector. These covered future priorities, research and development areas, growth opportunities and practical steps to support the sector’s development in the coming years.