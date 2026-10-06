Abu Dhabi opens biggest-ever Global Food Week 2026

The three-day event brings together 2,580 exhibitors, buyers, investors and policymakers
Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Office, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the largest-ever edition of Global Food Week 2026 opens today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Running until October 8, the event is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, with extensive participation from governments, international organisations, investors, buyers, farmers, manufacturers, researchers and innovators.
Over three days, the event brings together 2,580 exhibitors, buyers, investors and policymakers from 92 countries, reflecting the growing international reach of Global Food Week. The new edition is evolving into an integrated platform bringing together the various components of the food ecosystem under one roof — from agriculture and production to processing, trade, investment and technology, and ultimately the end consumer.
The 2026 edition has recorded significant growth across key participation indicators. Exhibition space has increased by 25 per cent to approximately 42,000 square metres, while the number of exhibitors and brands has risen by 18 per cent. The number of participating countries has also increased by 23 per cent compared with the previous edition.
International exhibitors and brands account for 33 per cent of total participation, while national exhibitors represent 67 per cent. Small and medium-sized enterprises account for around 22 per cent of all exhibitors.
The 2026 edition builds on the success of last year’s event, which witnessed the signing of 58 agreements worth Dh6.6 billion, highlighting the event’s growing role in transforming exhibitions and business meetings into commercial and investment opportunities and practical partnerships across the food, agriculture and related technology sectors.
This year’s edition covers eight sectors representing the different stages of the food value chain, bringing together sourcing, agricultural production, manufacturing, innovation, technology and sustainability. It also expands the participation of local producers, farmers and start-ups, connecting them directly with buyers, investors and international markets.
For the first time, Global Food Week will introduce a “Shop at the Exhibition” experience as part of its business-to-consumer offering, allowing members of the public to purchase food and beverages, honey, dates and agricultural products directly from local and international brands and producers.
The initiative adds a new consumer dimension to a platform that has traditionally focused primarily on business, trade and investment.
The Republic of India has been named Guest of Honour for the 2026 edition, with a dedicated pavilion bringing together Indian companies, brands and exporters alongside government entities, buyers and investors.
The pavilion covers food, agriculture, exports, logistics, packaging, technology, finance and investment, creating opportunities for stronger partnerships and greater trade and knowledge exchange between the UAE and India in food security, sustainable agriculture and agri-tech.
The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit, taking place on October 6 and 7 under the theme “Together Towards Food Security for All,” is among the highlights of the week.
The summit brings together government officials, policymakers, experts, researchers and private-sector leaders, with speakers from 30 countries, to discuss how food systems can move beyond resilience in the face of crises towards greater preparedness for future disruptions and challenges.
Discussions will focus on reshaping food security systems through international cooperation, integrated supply chains, the deployment of smart technologies and innovation, and greater engagement of the next generation, women and local producers in shaping the future of the food ecosystem.
The week will also feature the inaugural Abu Dhabi Honey Forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in cooperation with the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations.
Held under the theme “Sustainable Beekeeping in Arid Environments: Innovative Solutions and Technologies for Climate Change Adaptation,” the three-day forum will bring together experts, researchers, policymakers, beekeepers and private-sector representatives to discuss ways to develop honey production, enhance the competitiveness of locally produced honey, and strengthen the sector’s links to food security and biodiversity.
New additions this year include a dedicated animal feed sector, showcasing the latest solutions and innovations in livestock nutrition, production efficiency and sustainability.
The event will also feature “Your Gateway to Abu Dhabi – Access Abu Dhabi,” showcasing products and experiences from more than 150 Emirati farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers to buyers, investors and the general public.
The week includes a range of interactive experiences, including a Farmers’ Market, giving visitors the opportunity to purchase fresh, locally produced goods directly from producers.
Other attractions include a honey-tasting station and live cooking demonstrations featuring specialist chefs.
The Buyers Programme will facilitate direct meetings between companies, suppliers and international buyers, while a dedicated platform will be available for product launches and announcements of new agreements and partnerships.
The AgriTech Forum returns with an expanded programme showcasing the latest developments in agricultural technologies, artificial intelligence applications, advanced production models and sustainable farming practices.
The forum will also examine the role of investment, scientific research and academia in increasing agricultural productivity and strengthening the sector’s ability to address climate, water and food-related challenges.
The week will also host the Abu Dhabi International Dates Exhibition, bringing together producers, experts and traders to showcase varieties of dates, innovative products, packaging and logistics technologies.
The exhibition aims to enhance the competitiveness of the date palm and dates sector and support the expansion of Emirati dates and related products into local and international markets.
A number of leading international specialised organisations are participating in the event, notably the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).
WOAH will organise a workshop for Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries to explore ways of strengthening safe trade and technical cooperation, addressing cross-border animal health challenges and supporting the sustainability of food supply chains.
The event will host the FAO’s international Yalla FAST youth leadership programme, which aims to empower young people to develop more inclusive and sustainable solutions for agrifood systems.
The FAO Policy Council, taking place on October 7 and 8, will also examine the transformation of agrifood systems in the Near East and North Africa, with a focus on the role of technology, innovation, finance and investment in accelerating this transformation.