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Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Sidr Environmental Film Festival: Things to do over the weekend (Oct 9-11)

Unwind with al fresco dining, museum visits, and starry movie nights in Abu Dhabi

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Sidr Environmental Film Festival: Things to do over the weekend (Oct 9-11)
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Al fresco dining, movies under the stars, museum visits, and a generally good time await those who intend to spend their weekend (October 9-11, 2026) in Abu Dhabi.

There's classical music, sure, but it's not the stuffy affair you might be expecting. Instead, the commanding UAE National Orchestra will take to the stage and sound off songs you will want to hear over and over again. Love the idea of learning through play? Abu Dhabi's Natural History Museum has you covered.

Here's a look at some of the experiences up for grabs.

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Abu Dhabi Festival 2026

If music moves your soul, you’ve got to attend the opening of this annual fest where the UAE National Orchestra, under conductor François López-Ferrer, takes on classics such as Suppé’s Light Cavalry Overture, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist David Khrikuli, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.

When: Oct 10, 8pm

Venue: Etihad Arena

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Adore the holidays, but want to spend the night in your own bed? Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island offers a solution - a day pass, which allows you hours by the pool, includes food and bevvies, and leaves you free for a trip home once the sun goes down. In the mood to give those calves a workout? Try the fully equipped gym and sports activities such as Tabata, CrossFit and aqua cycling to keep things feeling healthy. Younger guests can enjoy the Rixy Kids Club. And there's the spa. Oh, the spa.

Prices: Dh695 (per adult); Dh347,590 per child (per child for Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu child)

When: 9am-6pm

Where: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

L’ETO Restaurant

Breakfast like a royal at this spot where you’ll get a menu that looks and tastes decadent but is secretly supplying you with superfood. Among plates you can order are alphonso mango bowl; tahini oat porridge; wagyu sausage and egg breakfast bun; truffle brie and scrambled eggs on sourdough toast; and ricotta pancakes.

When: 9am-1pm, Sat-Sun

Where: Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi  

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

This museum has a lot happening over the weekend, from scavenger hunts to a study of asteroids. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy this scavenger hunt. It’ll wend you across museum galleries, make you interact and (hopefully) win clues from staff, complete a word search and teach you a thing or five about the Wonders of Earth and Space.  Or, treat the kiddos to story time inspired by the natural world in the gallery corridors.

When: 3pm, 5pm (scavenger hunt); 2pm, 6pm (asteroid belt); 1pm, 3pm, 5pm (story-telling sessions)

Where: Museum Galleries

Sidr Environmental Film Festival at NYU Abu Dhabi

While it’s easy to ruminate about what went wrong, it’s much tougher and more productive to get to repair work. The fifth edition of the Sidr Environmental Film Festival at NYU Abu Dhabi is concerned with this restorative work. Supported by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, this year's festival carries the slogan Mend, or "Restore" in Arabic, and looks at what one needs to restore natural habitats and species numbers, and pass on an inheritance of learning to the next generation.  In the spotlight are conservation efforts across the UAE.
When: Oct 9-11

Where: Blue Hall, Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Movies by moonlight sound good? At Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park you can catch family-friendly films every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this month. This weekend, the roster sees:

Friday: Over the Hedge (5.40pm), Small Foot (7pm)

Saturday: A Minecraft Movie (7pm); Sing (8.40pm)

Sunday: Trolls (5.30pm)

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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