Sometimes all you need at 3pm is an unreasonable amount of pastry. Isabel Mayfair’s afternoon tea is made for two and skips straight to the sweet stuff, with Lemon Meringue Tartlets, Paris Brest, Pistachio Madeleines, macarons and Candy Rolls arriving at the table. Each guest also gets a drink, with coffee, tea and signature mocktails among the options. This is your call to grab someone you like and spend a couple of hours doing very little besides discussing which dessert deserves the last bite.