From staycations to dim sum, discover Abu Dhabi's top activities this week
Calling all foodies. If you like the idea of unusual bites, relaxing times out by the sea, or spending time with a friend you haven't seen in a while talking (and trying) pastries, Abu Dhabi has the treats. Making plans? Here's a look at some fun options to help you get your schedule sorted.
If your week needs some sunshine and 'me time', nine hours on Saadiyat Island should help. This day pass covers rather more than a sunbed: breakfast and lunch buffets at Turquoise, an all-inclusive beverage package, beach and temperature-controlled pool access, the gym and daily sports activities. Kids can disappear into Rixy Kids Club, while adults aged 18 and over can use Anjana Spa’s facilities. Basically, arrive at 9am and surrender responsibility until six.
Price: Dh695 per person
When: Daily, 9am-6pm
Where: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Shang Palace is serving a five-course Cantonese menu with either tea or other beverage pairings as part of Taste of Shangri-La. You can look forward to a delightful dimsum platter, soup, papaya salad so fresh you can smell the trees, braised E-Fu noodles with lobster and cheese, and more.
Price: From Dh298 with tea pairing
When: Until October 31
Where: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Sometimes all you need at 3pm is an unreasonable amount of pastry. Isabel Mayfair’s afternoon tea is made for two and skips straight to the sweet stuff, with Lemon Meringue Tartlets, Paris Brest, Pistachio Madeleines, macarons and Candy Rolls arriving at the table. Each guest also gets a drink, with coffee, tea and signature mocktails among the options. This is your call to grab someone you like and spend a couple of hours doing very little besides discussing which dessert deserves the last bite.
Price: Dh200 per set for two guests
When: Daily, 3pm-6pm; last reservation 5.30pm
Where: Isabel Mayfair Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island
Popcorn has finally got some competition. Sushi Art and VOX Cinemas have teamed up on the Sushi Pop, which puts an entire sushi roll inside a tube that you push upwards and eat one bite at a time during the film. It sounds slightly ridiculous, but also considerably easier than balancing a tray of soy sauce in the dark. Choose from Special California, Crispy Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura or Wasabi Crunch, then take it straight into your screening at Yas Mall. Cinema snacking just got unexpectedly sophisticated.
Price: Dh49
When: Available for a limited time
Where: VOX Cinemas, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi
Weekend breakfast should not involve an alarm, which is perhaps why L’ETO keeps serving until 1pm. The menu ranges from Alphonso Mango Bowls and Tahini Oat Porridge to Ricotta Pancakes topped with white chocolate ganache and raspberry jam. There’s also shakshuka with herbed labneh if you’re firmly in the savoury camp, while matcha, fresh juices, coffee and breakfast bevvies handle the sipping side of things. Come at nine if you’re energetic. But we won’t judge you for arriving at 12.45pm.
Price: À la carte
When: 9am-1pm (Sat-Sun); 9am-noon (Mon-Fri)
Where: L’ETO Restaurant, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
If one day on Saadiyat isn’t enough, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi is making a stay rather tempting for GCC residents and nationals. The current offer includes complimentary breakfast plus 20 per cent off dining and selected treatments at Atarmia Spa through the end of 2026. Between meals, there’s the beach, swimming pools and landscaped gardens to disappear into, while younger guests have Camp Hyatt. Saadiyat’s cultural attractions and golf course are nearby too — though once you’ve settled beside the pool, ambitious sightseeing plans may suddenly lose their appeal.
Price: Room rates vary
When: Available through December 31, 2026
Where: Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi