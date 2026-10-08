Even Dubai's airport conveniences leave Gilligan amazed, particularly the luggage services.

"They pick up your luggage. And before you get on the flight, they take your luggage and it's already checked in. Mind blown."

But he couldn't quite trust the process.

"I had to keep going and find my iPhone to be like, is it there? OK, it's there. All right. Just to be sure."

And it's not just the airport. From readily available Ubers to robots cleaning restaurant floors, Dubai's everyday luxuries continue to surprise him.

"You can go to a restaurant and there'll be a robot cleaning. There's no one seeing the robot cleaning the floor. Insane."

A comedy show designed to make you forget your problems

For those catching Gilligan live in Dubai, his advice is simple: arrive early and leave your worries at the door.

"If you've never been to a Mo show before, one of it is, it's escapism. So whatever's going on, leave it at home. If you're running late and you get to the show, just leave all of that stuff at home. We come to laugh at the Mo shows."

His brand of comedy is unapologetically silly, drawing laughs from everyday situations audiences instantly recognise.

"It's a very silly show. I think that's probably the best way I can describe it. It's not silly like it's wacky, but it's silly in a sense of you'll find yourself nudging your friend or your partner and be like, yeah, you do that. Oh my God, that's so true, isn't it?"

And the fun begins before he even steps on stage.

"If you're one of these people that don't want to come to the show early, please do come early. We got a DJ playing. We try our best to keep a party environment."

He also cheekily reminds audiences of his credentials, describing himself as a "three-time BAFTA" and "three Netflix special" comic.

"The proof is in the pudding."

Why Mo Gilligan still feels like an outsider in celebrity circles

For all his professional success, Gilligan hasn't quite mastered the art of acting blasé around famous people.

"No, I'm a civilian."

At Buckingham Palace, he was so excited that he began filming, only to be politely reminded of the rules.

"I went to Buckingham Palace and I didn't know this, but I was filming. So I was like, wow, look at this. And someone was like, sorry, sir, there's no filming in the palace. I was like, OK, all right, put my phone back."

"I get mad excited if I get to go to any event, whether it's Wimbledon or Buckingham Palace. I'm a fan first."

But his biggest pinch-me moment came at Wimbledon this year, when musician Tinie Tempah introduced him to comedy legend Chris Rock.

"Then I brought up the courage and he said, I'll come over. And Chris Rock knew who I was."

"Chris Rock knows who I am. This is unreal."