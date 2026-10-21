After all, this is a man who knows a thing or two about being on the receiving end of prejudice. Born in Tehran, he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area with his family when he was six. Growing up in America wasn't always a barrel of laughs. In high school and college, he was called names like "camel jockey". Then came the September 11 attacks, which changed the lives of countless Middle Easterners living in the US.

There is also a bittersweet revelation. His upcoming Abu Dhabi performance could be his last in the capital for some time as he prepares to step away from touring and prioritise his children.

“If I want to stay current and and and of the times, then I need to you know adjust my jokes and and you know find a way to make fun, but not using the words I was using before.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.