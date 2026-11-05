Presidential Adviser says honour reflects nation's commitment to recognising dedication
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for honouring Emirati diplomat Afra Mahash Al Hameli, describing the recognition as a tribute to her dedication and distinguished national service.
In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash said the UAE has always valued the contributions of those who serve the nation with sincerity and commitment.
Afra Mahash Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was honoured during a ceremony held to recognise the winners of the 2026 Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.
“In the UAE, the contributions of dedicated individuals never go unrecognised, and honouring them remains a deeply rooted tradition in our country,” he said.
“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's recognition of diplomat Afra Mahash Al Hameli is a gesture of appreciation for a distinguished national talent whose dedication and contributions are a source of pride for us.”
Dr Gargash congratulated Al Hameli on receiving the honour, describing it as well deserved.
“We congratulate Afra on this well-deserved recognition and extend our congratulations to all those honoured. They are role models whose contributions fill us with pride and appreciation,” he said.
His remarks highlighted the UAE's longstanding commitment to recognising national talent and celebrating individuals whose dedication and achievements contribute to the country's progress.