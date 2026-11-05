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Anwar Gargash praises Mohammed bin Rashid’s recognition of Emirati diplomat Afra Al Hameli

Presidential Adviser says honour reflects nation's commitment to recognising dedication

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Afra Mahash Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was honoured during a ceremony held to recognise the winners of the 2026 Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.
Afra Mahash Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was honoured during a ceremony held to recognise the winners of the 2026 Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for honouring Emirati diplomat Afra Mahash Al Hameli, describing the recognition as a tribute to her dedication and distinguished national service.

In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash said the UAE has always valued the contributions of those who serve the nation with sincerity and commitment.

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Afra Mahash Al Hameli, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was honoured during a ceremony held to recognise the winners of the 2026 Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.

“In the UAE, the contributions of dedicated individuals never go unrecognised, and honouring them remains a deeply rooted tradition in our country,” he said.

“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's recognition of diplomat Afra Mahash Al Hameli is a gesture of appreciation for a distinguished national talent whose dedication and contributions are a source of pride for us.”

Dr Gargash congratulated Al Hameli on receiving the honour, describing it as well deserved.

“We congratulate Afra on this well-deserved recognition and extend our congratulations to all those honoured. They are role models whose contributions fill us with pride and appreciation,” he said.

His remarks highlighted the UAE's longstanding commitment to recognising national talent and celebrating individuals whose dedication and achievements contribute to the country's progress.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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