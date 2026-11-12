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HIPA 15th season: Meet the winners of the world’s richest photography awards

Bangladeshi photographer wins $200,000 for capturing resilience amid destruction

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Photographs from the 15th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) capture powerful moments from around the world, highlighting human stories, wildlife, culture and everyday life through the lens of talented photographers.
Photographs from the 15th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) capture powerful moments from around the world, highlighting human stories, wildlife, culture and everyday life through the lens of talented photographers.

Dubai: The 15th edition of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) was held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. Themed ‘Family’, the milestone edition celebrated photography’s ability to capture human connections and cultural stories. The ceremony brought together international photography talent, with US$1 million in prize money awarded across categories and Special Awards.

Bangladesh photographer Pinu Rahman wins $200,000 HIPA prize in Dubai

A Bangladeshi photographer has won the $200,000 Grand Prize at the 15th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) for a moving photograph capturing a family amid the ruins of their home in Dhaka.

Pinu Rahman's winning image shows a family sleeping within the remaining concrete walls of their house following a devastating fire that destroyed more than 1,500 homes in Korail, one of Dhaka's most densely populated informal settlements.

Against a backdrop of destruction, the photograph captures the strength of family bonds and the resilience of people rebuilding their lives after losing their homes.

Rahman received the award from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a ceremony at Dubai's Museum of the Future on November 10.

Photographer of the Year

French photojournalist Véronique de Viguerie received the HIPA Photographer of the Year Award in recognition of her distinguished career documenting the impact of oppression, war and conflict on individuals and communities.

Her work has brought international attention to people living through some of the world's most challenging circumstances.

General category

In 'General – Colour', Slovak photographer Filip Hrebenda secured first place, followed by Swiss photographer Franco Banfi in second and Italian photographer Ramiro Torrents in third.

In 'General – Black and White', Australian photographer Jono Allen won first place, followed by Indian photographer Barun Sarkar in second and Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan in third.

Family category

Emirati photographer Hamid Obaid Al Ali won first place, followed by Saudi photographer Nawaf Alosaimi in second and Indian photographer Subhajit Datta in third.

Dreams Through AI

Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi presented awards in the 'Dreams Through AI' category, which explored artificial intelligence as a medium for artistic expression and visual storytelling.

New Zealand-based photographer Chi Hui Tang secured first place, followed by China's Fan Ho Tsang in second and Colombia's Bernardo Hernandez in third.

Portfolio

Sultan bin Saif Alneyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, honoured the winners of the 'Portfolio' category, which recognises the storytelling, consistency and artistic depth of a collection of photographs.

Palestinian photographer Yousef Alzanoon took first place, followed by American photographer Brent Stirton in second and American astronaut and photographer Don Pettit in third.

Sports Photography

Chinese photographer Hongbin Wu won first place, followed by Kuwaiti photographer Faisal Hamada in second and Russian photographer Kirill Kudryavtsev in third.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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