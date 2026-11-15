

Hope Makers outlines a set of criteria for applications and nominations. The proposed initiative must demonstrate originality and innovation, and must contribute to improving people’s lives, making a positive difference in the community, supporting vulnerable or underserved groups, alleviating the suffering of those in need, or providing relief to disaster-affected populations.



Applicants must also have a recognised track record of community service and humanitarian work and show dedicated effort and commitment in mobilising available resources to ensure their initiative’s success.



If the applicant is an organisation, institution or humanitarian or charitable association, it must be officially registered as a non-profit entity. The proposed initiative must also prove to be sustainable and scalable, deliver tangible impact within the local community or achieve measurable, verifiable change among its target beneficiaries.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts, offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of Dh1 million.