Sheikh Mohammed honours Moroccan winner of 'Arab Hope Makers

Humanitarian Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi was named the leading winner and awarded Dh1 million

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi during the awarding ceremony.
WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Morocco’s leadership and people following the victory of Moroccan humanitarian Fawzia Mahmoudi in the sixth edition of the “Arab Hope Makers” initiative.

“In the presence of thousands of Arab youths today in Dubai, we honoured the winner of the sixth edition of the "Arab Hope Makers" initiative, Fawzia Mahmoudi from Morocco,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.

The Vice President added: “We congratulate the Moroccan people and their wise leadership, as well as Arab youths on this positive movement. We stand firmly behind them and believe that creating hope is creating life itself. We must continue to plant the seeds of optimism and hope, through which nations thrive, generations flourish, and miracles are made.”

The winners of the "Arab Hope Makers" initiative were honoured at a glittering ceremony in Dubai, recognising humanitarian champions whose work has transformed lives across the Arab world and beyond.

Moroccan humanitarian Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi, Senior Regional Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa at Operation Smile, was named the leading winner and awarded Dh1 million in recognition of her efforts to help more than 19,000 children receive life-changing cleft surgeries.

