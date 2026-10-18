Arab Hope Makers seeks unsung heroes whose unpaid work improves lives across communities
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the seventh edition of Arab Hope Makers, a humanitarian initiative offering a Dh1 million prize to recognise individuals whose efforts have made a difference in their communities.
Announcing the new edition on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed called for nominations of people across the Arab world who have dedicated themselves to helping others without seeking fame or recognition, saying the initiative would continue to uncover and celebrate those whose generosity inspires positive change.
In a post on X, he wrote that hope sustains societies, gives people confidence in a better tomorrow and encourages young people to believe in a brighter future.
"Societies thrive on hope. People look forward to a better tomorrow, and young people live with hope for a better future," he wrote.
"In every village and city, there are people who have dedicated themselves to the good of humanity, to creating a better life and spreading hope."
Sheikh Mohammed stressed that many of these individuals work quietly, far from public attention, driven by a commitment to improving the lives of others.
"They do not seek the spotlight or fame, but we seek them out to honour them and bring to light the nobility of their deeds and the beauty of their values in life," he continued.
Announcing a new edition of Arab Hope Makers, he called for the identification of people devoted to charitable work and acts of kindness across their communities.
"Our journey to inspire people, create hope and move societies towards a better future will not stop," he concluded.
Nominations for the seventh edition can be submitted through the initiative's official website, arabhopemakers.com.
Dh1 million prize to recognise acts of generosity
Organised under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Arab Hope Makers is the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world dedicated to recognising humanitarian and community contributions.
The winner of the Arab Hope Maker title will receive Dh1 million in recognition of their humanitarian efforts.
The new edition seeks to gather tens of thousands of stories from across the Arab world, highlighting people whose work has brought hope to others, alleviated suffering or helped communities overcome challenges.
Who can apply for Arab Hope Makers?
The initiative welcomes nominations of individuals, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations that have developed humanitarian, charitable or social projects with a demonstrable positive impact.
Eligible initiatives may involve helping vulnerable people, improving living conditions, supporting education, addressing social or economic challenges, or assisting communities facing hardship.
Candidates are expected to have established an innovative project, programme, campaign or initiative that makes a meaningful difference.
Their work must be undertaken voluntarily and without seeking personal financial gain or public recognition.
People can nominate themselves or put forward others whose contributions deserve recognition.
The initiative aims not only to honour successful projects but also to bring attention to the individuals behind them, helping their work reach wider audiences and encouraging others to contribute to their communities.
More than 335,000 nominations since 2017
Sheikh Mohammed launched Arab Hope Makers in 2017 as an initiative to identify and celebrate individuals working to improve lives throughout the Arab world.
The inaugural edition attracted 65,000 nominations, far exceeding its original target of 20,000.
The second edition received 87,000 nominations, followed by 92,000 in the third, the highest total recorded for a single edition among the figures published by the initiative.
The fourth edition attracted 58,000 nominations, while the fifth received more than 26,000 in just one month.
The sixth edition received 15,802 nominations, bringing total participation since the initiative's launch to more than 335,000.
Previous editions have recognised volunteers and humanitarian campaigners working across a broad range of causes, including healthcare, support for vulnerable families and assistance to children facing serious medical conditions.