In the same context, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, also addressed the ceremony on the recognition of the peace agreement signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that the award stood as a tribute to every Armenian and Azerbaijani who had shown the courage to dream of peace. He said that while the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity had been presented to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, it was in fact an achievement that belonged to the peoples of both nations. He added that although the two leaders had taken bold steps, it was their peoples’ readiness to embrace a new future that had made this historic transformation possible. He also stressed the importance of channelling future efforts towards building a future marked by peace and prosperity.